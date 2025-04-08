This is why Hearts manager Neil Critchley 'needs a big result' in top six race

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Hearts star has made some major claims about the challenges that lie ahead for Neil Critchley and his players.

Hearts are facing the biggest fortnight of their season as they aim to keep their European dreams alive and secure a spot in the Scottish Cup final.

Neil Critchley’s side saw their top six aspirations dealt a blow on Sunday afternoon when a second-half header from Sam Dalby helped Dundee United to a narrow win at Tynecastle that moved the Terrors to within three points of the top three. By contrast, Hearts will head into Saturday’s visit to Motherwell knowing only a win will secure their spot in the top six ahead of the Premiership split.

Critchley’s men head into the game with both Saturday’s hosts and St Mirren breathing down their necks and a tense afternoon is lying in wait this weekend. The defeat against the Terrors also left Hearts ten points adrift of the top four and their hopes of landing a European place via the league are now hanging by a thread after losing three of their last four league fixtures.

Hearts also have an opportunity to take a step closer to landing major silverware and securing European football for another season when they face Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup semi-final with a final date with either St Johnstone or Celtic on offer for the winners.

With a defining fortnight lying ahead, former Hearts midfielder Michael Stewart has warned Critchley needs a ‘big result’ to prove he has what it takes to guide the club into a positive future.

What did Michael Stewart say about Hearts’ next two fixtures?

He told The Scottish Football Social Club: “The next two weeks for Hearts are monumental, they really are. If they don’t make the top six and they get knocked out of the cup, it’s season over. Not only that, you then start to get a little bit concerned about how congested that bottom six is because there is not a lot between all of the teams. Not for a second do I think, seriously or realistically, Hearts will get dragged into a relegation fight, but you’ve seen crazier things happen.

“If they were to follow it up with a defeat in the semi-final, the confidence just goes through the floor. It’s 11 seasons since Anne Budge took over, I know the foundation own the club but Ann is still heavily involved on the board, they’ve had seven managers and during that period I would suggest the vast majority have not worked. They are teetering on the edge here, and with the greatest of respect to Neil Critchley, a great guy and a good coach, but it was never an appointment that got the pulses racing. You look at it and there hasn’t been a definitive result and they are teetering on the top six. He needs to get a big result to show that things are turning and moving in the right direction.”