The Dundee United manager had high praise for the Hearts star after Sunday’s game.

Jim Goodwin admits he holds a level of sympathy for James Wilson after the Hearts star’s red card against Dundee United - as he gets set to chase down Hibs.

The young striker was sent off after a challenge on Luca Stephenson. Michael Stewart om Premier Sports commentary blasted the decision by referee Nick Walsh and Hearts head coach Neil Critchley was initially dismayed by the call, but admitted post-match it was the correct call.

United won 1-0 thanks to a second half header by Sam Dalby. In reviewing the game, Goodwin also believed it was a red card, but had some kind words for Wilson who he rates highly.

Dundee United boss on Hearts red card

Goodwin said: “I don't think the young lad, Wilson, has meant it by any stretch. I think he's made a genuine attempt for the ball. He did look a little bit fast, he did look a little bit high. Luca does have marks on his shin, so I think when the referee puts all that together, it probably is the right outcome. But we don't think for one minute that the young lad has meant to hurt anybody. He's a terrific young talent for Hearts and for Scotland as well. And I'm sure he's got a really bright future ahead of him. “

Victory for United leaves them chasing down the final European spots that Hibs and Aberdeen currently hold while Hearts must win at Motherwell on Saturday to ensure their top six place. Goodwin added: “Obviously, at the beginning of the season, we set out to try and get enough points to stay in the league. And then as the campaign has went on, those objectives have changed.

“During the season, we've been in and around the top six pretty much the whole time. Had we not been able to secure the top six after being there all season, then I think it would have been a major disappointment. Once that got confirmed yesterday, then we had a good, positive meeting with the players back at the hotel after pre-match and discussed the fact that the league is not over.

“Just because we have got that top six now doesn't mean the next seven games are meaningless because we want to push for those European places now. We all get greedy as time goes on and no doubt the supporters, the board of directors and certainly within our dressing room as a playing staff, we look at the opportunity to try and catch the teams above us now. “