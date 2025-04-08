What Hearts, Motherwell and St Mirren need to land top six place ahead of crucial day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The top six race assessed as Hearts, Motherwell and St Mirren face a date with destiny this weekend.

Hearts face a crucial visit to Motherwell on Saturday afternoon as Neil Critchley’s side look to secure the final top six place ahead of the Premiership split.

Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Aberdeen and Dundee United have already secured their top six spot - but there is one place remaining and it is now a three-horse race by Hearts, Saturday’s opponents and a St Mirren side that fell to a 2-0 defeat at relegation threatened Dundee at the weekend. The nerves will be on edge as Hearts look to bounce back from Saturday’s home defeat against Dundee United and keep their slim European hopes alive with a win at Motherwell.

Speaking after the home defeat against the Terrors, Critchley moved to calm any fears ahead Saturday’s visit to Fir Park by suggesting the fact his side’s fate is in their own hands is a major positive for his players.

He said: “It's a great game, isn't it? It's exciting. The positive thing is it's in our favour. We're not relying on other results. We know if we go there and win, then it's job done. It's still in our hands and we have to use that as a positive. If we play like we did today, with a little bit of better quality, then that'll give us a good chance.”

But what do all three clubs need to land the final spot in the top six as we prepare for the split to take place?

What does Motherwell need to secure a top six place?

Motherwell will not be able to land a top six spot unless they take maximum points from their crucial home clash with Hearts on Saturday. However, even a win would not be enough if St Mirren secure a win in their final pre-split fixture with Ross County.

What do St Mirren need to secure a top six place?

Put simply, the Terrors must hope Hearts fall to a defeat and they see off struggling Ross County at the SMISA Stadium. A Hearts loss and a St Mirren draw would take the latter level on points with Neil Critchley’s side - but Hearts are all but sure to land sixth place in that scenario given their superior goal difference.

What do Hearts need to secure a top six place?

For Hearts, the equation is very, very straightforward. Go to Motherwell, claim a win, and a top six berth is secured. A draw would even be enough if St Mirren fail to pick up maximum points in their home game with Ross County. A defeat would see Motherwell leapfrog Neil Critchley’s side into the top six - although the Steelmen would only land a top half finish if St Mirren don’t take all three points in their final pre-split fixture.

When will the post-split fixtures be confirmed?

The SPFL are likely to announce the final five rounds of fixtures early next week once the final pre-split fixtures have taken place and they have held talks with several parties.