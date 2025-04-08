Former Hibs and Rangers star hails 'amazing' Gray after impressive Ibrox win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hibs manager David Gray has received the backing of a former Easter Road star after the weekend win at Rangers.

Hibs are reaping the rewards of showing patience with manager David Gray after his side boosted their hopes of securing European football with a fine win at Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

Gray’s men could not have wished for a better start as Dylan Levitt fired them in front with just eight minutes on the clock before in-form forward Martin Boyle ended any doubt over the destination of the points when he found the net with just over 20 minutes remaining. The result extended Hibs’ unbeaten run to sixteen Premiership games and meant Hibs will enter the post Premiership split in the top four of the table.

That is all a far cry from the early months of the season when Gray’s reign got off to a stuttering start as his side claimed just one win in their opening 14 Premiership fixtures. The turnaround in fortunes has been a reward for the strength shown by the Easter Road hierarchy - according to former Hibs and Rangers midfielder Kevin Thomson.

He told The Scottish Football Social Club: “I’m on a hiding to nothing when this fixture comes up and it’s a difficult one because you can’t say right for saying wrong but - I have to say I’m delighted for Dave, even taking that game out of the equation and it’s 16 games unbeaten. I’m pretty sure, even without asking him the question, he’s had some sleepless nights. I think back to the Aberdeen game, going into injury-time, almost losing the game and Rocky Bushiri getting that goal, it’s amazing how the momentum has swung. I’m delighted for him, I’m delighted for the people behind the scenes for having the patience and the personality to not fire the gun really. I suppose you’re now reaping the rewards for that.”

“It’s another year and I think it’s a no-brainer”

One of the key figures in Hibs’ remarkable run of form has been Australia international Martin Boyle, who took his goalscoring tally to 16 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions this season when he bagged the second goal at Ibrox on Saturday.

Martin Boyle takes the acclaim of the Hibs supporters. | SNS Group

The 31-year-old is currently in the final months of his deal at Easter Road - although Hibs are believed to hold the option of triggering a one-year extension to ensure Boyle remains at the club for what appears increasingly to be another tilt at European competition next season. Former Hibs midfielder Michael Stewart believes retaining the services of the 39-times capped Australia international is a no-brainer for the Easter Road hierarchy as he speculated whether a longer-term deal could be in the offing.

He said: “It’s not so much negotiating another contract, it’s another year and I think it’s a no-brainer really. Whether there are negotiations and discussions with Martin Boyle himself and he’s maybe saying he wants something longer-term, whether he can try to get something or he’s asking the club let me go, I don’t know. But purely on a business perspective and a footballing perspective, it’s a no-brainer because Martin Boyle is performing as he was two or three years ago.”

