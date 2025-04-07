Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The international credentials of a former Hibs star have been discussed as Scotland look to boost their attacking options.

A former Hibs striker has been backed to receive a surprise call-up to the Scotland squad at the age of 33 after hitting form in the Premiership this season.

Steve Clarke has handed call-ups to a number of forwards in recent years as the likes of Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland, Torino striker Che Adams and Birmingham City star Lyndon Dykes have all been entrusted with the lead role in attack without really shining. Clarke has looked elsewhere in bid to boost his attacking ranks after Hearts youngster James Wilson, Ipswich Town’s George Hirst and Middlesbrough’s Tommy Conway were all named in his squad for the recent UEFA Nations League play-off with Greece.

However, there is still a strong feeling Scotland need to find a consistent number nine to lead their line as they prepare for a friendly double-header with Iceland and Liechtenstein during the summer before their focus switches to their attempt to qualify for next summer’s World Cup Finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico. With genuine options looking scarce, former Hibs and Hearts midfielder Michael Stewart believes handing an opportunity to Dundee star Simon Murray would not be out of the question. The former Hibs striker, who scored 14 goals in 28 appearances during a one-season stint at Easter Road earlier in his career, has hit 20 goals in 40 games so far this season and sits alongside Celtic’s Daizen Maeda as the Premiership’s top goalscorer after plundering his way to 15 league goals during the campaign.

His tally continued with a brace in Dundee’s 2-0 home win against St Mirren as his side boosted their hopes of remaining in the Premiership by collecting a maximum return against a Buddies side sat just four points above them in the table. With the next Scotland squad still two months away from being named, Stewart has insisted a shock call-up at the age of 33 should not be out of the question for Murray as he shows a serious improvement in his game during what could be the final years of his playing career.

What did Michael Stewart say about a possible Scotland call-up for Simon Murray?

Dundee's Simon Murray celebrates after scoring his 19th goal of the season in the 4-3 defeat by Rangers on Saturday. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group) | SNS Group

He told BBC Sportscene: “This is a perfect example of a goalscorer who is always alert. You see here, Taylor goes out towards the ball and he just ball-watches. He’s reactive, whereas Simon Murray is proactive. As soon as that ball goes past him, he’s thinking where is it going to drop and can I get a chance to get a shot on goal. He certainly does and he makes no mistake with it. Simon Murray is somebody I think earlier in this career he’d snatch at things like this and he probably wouldn’t hit the target, he wouldn’t get a clean strike.

“Now, I think technically, along the lines of a (Daizen) Maeda, he’s actually become a far better football player. I don’t think it’s the most ridiculous thought at all because it’s obviously an area of the park where the national team are struggling. He’s such an infectious character as well. I don’t think it’s the most ludicrous idea.”

