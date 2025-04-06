Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He’s not usually one to set targets but the Hibs hero is changing his style in pursuit of this achievement.

Martin Boyle has his eyes fixed on joining an elite group of Hibs players by smashing through a landmark barrier.

The Socceroos star continued his hot streak of form on Saturday by scoring the winner against Rangers in a 2-0 Premiership win at Ibrox. It takes him to 16 club goals for the season and 95 overall across two spells in Leith, with his contract currently set to expire in the summer.

There are six games in the league remaining for Hibs to clinch third spot and for Boyle to hit a century of goals. It is something that’s on his mind as he looks to join an exclusive club including stars of the past like Arthur Duncan, Jimmy O’Rourke, Eddie Turnbull and more who are all in three digit goal territory.

Hibs century target

Boyle said: "I don't normally set myself targets, but this one's quite a milestone to achieve. Obviously it seemed like it was miles away at the start of the season, but yeah, there's loads of games to go. So hopefully I can keep getting those opportunities and scoring goals, and fingers crossed. As long as I keep winning games, I'll be happy either way.

“Yeah, it'd be brilliant, like I say, it's probably one of those milestones that don't happen often, and I'd be absolutely delighted. I should probably already be there with the chances I have had. That's football, but like I say, as long as I'm contributing on the pitch.

“I’m delighted, I had a tough start to the season, the fact you have the surgeries and stuff like that, and obviously being out of the team, it wasn't a nice place. So I knew I had to work on and off the pitch, catch the manager's eye, and obviously the new leadership role that I've taken up, it's been perfect. I always joked that if I got the armband, there would be an extra 10% out of me, but like I say, I know the manager's joked about it a few times. I feel like I've been obviously stepping up with Joe's injuries, and supporting, and the boys seem to be responding well.”

Sticking by the gaffer

Boyle has watched Hibs chop and change managers in his time at the club but was delighted to see chiefs stick by head coach David Gray earlier this campaign when times were tougher. Now after another big win, this time at Rangers, Boyle says the club are reaping the rewards of that support showing.

He said after getting the better of Rangers: "Terrific feeling, not many times we've came here and got a result. I feel like we firmly deserved it, I thought everyone down to a man was brilliant, defensively pretty solid, limited them to a few half chances and obviously we got what we deserved it. We were clinical when we got our chances.

“Obviously confidence is a wonderful thing, we didn't have that at the start of the season. Now we do, obviously we're doing well at the moment, the run we are on, it's terrific, but we need to maintain the levels of confidence that we have, everyone together in the squad, and everyone's working together, and you can see that on the pitch, and we're getting the points that we deserve.

“I'd say we're in it together, we struggled at the start, we know it wasn't acceptable for the club, the position that we were in. Like I say, confidence that we have, and belief, and fair play to the manager, he's not changed much, we just had to keep believing in what he was doing, and we did, and we came out that side of things, and like I say, we've had a fantastic run, and we want it to continue.

“We had to believe, we knew the players that we had in there, and the strength and depth that we've got, and I think it was just trying to get that run of consistency that we've had, and like I say, it's loads of goals, and we're defensively solid. That's been the main thing, and the shape's been good, obviously tweaks there now and again, and like I say, every man that's coming off the bench, or starting at the beginning, we're all chipping in, and we're working hard for each other.

“Obviously being at the club a long, long time, I've seen a lot of managers, which is never nice. People losing their jobs, but yeah, obviously to stick by him, and obviously the way he's repaid the club, and obviously the players reacting, it's perfect. We're in a fantastic position at the moment.”