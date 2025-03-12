The Hearts star has not been selected for this Scotland squad with an Aberdeen man on loan from Millwall selected.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has spoken on the thinking behind not selecting Lawrence Shankland for his latest squad.

The national team head coach has made his picks for Nations League play-off matches with Greece. Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon has been selected and there is also a call-up for teenage forward James Wilson who has shone for Neil Critchley’s men this season.

Ex-Hibs players in Ryan Porteous, John McGinn and Kevin Nisbet are also involved. The latter is on loan at Aberdeen from Millwall and has netted five in his last six games, giving him an edge over Shankland, who has reverted to a role more akin to a number 10 at Tynecastle rather than out and out striker.

Clarke explains the thinking

Speaking at his squad unveiling, Clarke says it’s the goals that give former Hibs striker Nisbet a platform to make his way into the squad with Shankland not included. Ipswich Town’s George Hirst was also considered but paperwork has delayed his inclusion. Speaking on his striker decision, Clarke said: “I could have chosen both. But Kevin has scored a couple of goals recently and sometimes when a striker starts scoring goals it becomes a habit. Hopefully with Kevin that’s the case.

“George is somebody that we've had in mind for a few months. I've watched him recently. He's a player that would help to give us more depth to that position, if we can do it.”

On Greece, he added: “We want to stay at the top level, we want to be competitive against the top teams and to do that, we're going to have beat a good Greece side over two games. Good team, defend well, don't give many goals away, score goals. Really good on the counter attack, their away performances particularly catch the eye.”

Possible Scotland exit

Meanwhile, Clarke has admitted he is 75% likely to leave his role as national team manager once his Scotland contract ends at the end of the World Cup 2026 cycle. He said: "I'll go on percentage - 75%. That's something that I haven't spoken to my bosses about. I said before the September camp last year that I'm going to run my contract down and then we'll see what happens.

“If we have a fantastic year and get to the World Cup and do well at the World Cup, maybe somebody will persuade me to stay. But at this moment in time, I'm happy to run my contract down. I want to go to America, that's the bottom line. I want to help this group of players to get to the World Cup in America.

"I've still got 10 big games this year to determine my future moving forward. Whether I stay here or whether I go somewhere else, the next year can determine my future."