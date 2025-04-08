The celebrations in the away end at Ibrox carried on long after the full-time whistle as Hibs supporters celebrated their side’s impressive win against Rangers.

An early goal from Dylan Levitt laid the foundations for a fine win and the three points were confirmed when Australia international Martin Boyle doubled the lead with just over 20 minutes remaining.

The win has boosted Hibs’ chances of securing another season in European football and they will head into Sunday’s home clash with struggling Dundee sat in third place in the Premiership table.

However, Saturday’s victory also marked the first time a Hibs side managed have claimed all three points from a visit to Rangers since John McGinn and Jamie MacLaren both found the net in a 2-1 win for Neil Lennon’s side in February 2018.

But what happened to the men that wore green and white on that day and where are they now?

1 . Ofir Marciano The Israeli goalkeeper is still playing in his home country with Hapoel Beer Sheva. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Lewis Stevenson The long-serving defender ended his 17-year stint in the Hibs senior setup to join Raith Rovers last summer and has made 39 appearances for the Championship club this season. | SNS Group Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Efe Ambrose Ambrose is still playing at the age of 36 after joining English Northern Premier League club Workington. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Paul Devlin Photo Sales

4 . Ryan Porteous The Scottish international defender is currently on loan at Preston North End from English Championship rivals Watford. | SNS Group Photo Sales