The celebrations in the away end at Ibrox carried on long after the full-time whistle as Hibs supporters celebrated their side’s impressive win against Rangers.
An early goal from Dylan Levitt laid the foundations for a fine win and the three points were confirmed when Australia international Martin Boyle doubled the lead with just over 20 minutes remaining.
The win has boosted Hibs’ chances of securing another season in European football and they will head into Sunday’s home clash with struggling Dundee sat in third place in the Premiership table.
However, Saturday’s victory also marked the first time a Hibs side managed have claimed all three points from a visit to Rangers since John McGinn and Jamie MacLaren both found the net in a 2-1 win for Neil Lennon’s side in February 2018.
But what happened to the men that wore green and white on that day and where are they now?
