The Hibs star’s teammate has been weighing in on his brilliant reaction to downing Rangers.

There was a nervy wait to find out whether or not the Hibs winner was onside - not that Martin Boyle knew much about it.

Jack Iredale put in another colossal performance in defence as the Easter Road side continued their unbeaten Premiership streak in 2025 with a 2-0 win at Ibrox. Dylan Levitt put David Gray’s side ahead before Boyle beat the offside trap after half-time to keep Hibs in third spot.

VAR drew up the lines to determine whether or not the Socceroos man had managed to time his run to perfection. Indeed he had and Iredale knows how good an attacker his team have, even if he isn’t totally clued up on being offside or not.

Boyle reaction to Rangers goal

Iredale said: “I think the bench seemed quite confident. I was just trying to make sure that they weren't going to play quickly the other way. I asked Boyley and in typical Boyley fashion, he had no idea. When the whistle went, it was a good feeling. We've got players all over the pitch that can cause chaos.

“And Boyley's one of the best in the league, especially when he's in that form. It gives everyone a lot of confidence when you've got someone that can create something from nothing almost. Thankfully, we've got a few of those out there.”

On the game, Iredale said: “I think we just built on what’s been building over the last 15 or 16 league games. Everyone to a man was brilliant. We started brightly, we were confident on the ball and got our reward. But there's a long way to go. From now until the end of the season, we're under no illusions as to how hard that's going to be. So, one game at a time. Saturday was a massive result and a massive game. But it's finished now, and full focus on Dundee, which is going to be a completely different test for us next Sunday.”

“I think now we've had positive results against everyone who's in and around the league. The only team we haven't beaten in the league is St Mirren in at the minute. Every game now that we go into, we know fine well that we can win the game.”

Bushiri partnership

On the left hand side of the back three, Iredale looks to his right to find Rocky Bushiri in central defence. The DR Congo international has been colossal for Hibs and Iredale knows just how good that partnership is, with it coming out on top against Rangers’ Cyriel Dessers.

He added: “I've got a really good relationship with Rocky. Just like I was speaking about Boyle, giving me confidence at the top end, I've got massive confidence playing alongside Rocky, because I know that he can bail the whole team out with his physicality, his power, his presence, his energy. I thought he was immense again, like he has been for us. It's been something me and Rocky enjoy, we really like to get stuck in. Credit to Dessers, he was trying to give it back as well, but me and Rocky came out on top.”