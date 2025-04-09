Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are some former Jambos revelling in the joy of Birmingham City promotion from League One down south.

A pair of former Hearts players have helped Birmingham City clinch progress back to the English Championship.

Beating Peterborough 2-1 on Tuesday sealed promotion for Chris Davies’ side with title glory now within their reach. Whatever way it goes, they will be back in the English second tier after relegation out of that arena last season, with former Hearts players playing their part.

Alex Cochrane has been an ever-present for the club since joining from Hearts last summer. He played again in the game at left-back and was joined in the starting XI away to the Posh by midfielder Marc Leonard.

Former Hearts pair help Birmingham City win promotion

The former Scotland youth international was a promising product within the Tynecastle ranks before heading south for Brighton. After impressive loans with Northampton Town, he joined Birmingham City for their League One title charge.

Davies has been glowing in his praise of Cochrane in particular. He said: “He’s just got this position now that he’s nailed. He really understands it. Alex is probably a good example of the whole team. I feel like we’ve managed to develop quite a lot of our style and the ways I want us to play through practice because we play so many games.

“Sometimes you train a lot and don’t have so many games and you only get to see it on match day, but because we’ve played every three or four days we’ve got to work on things and execute things. Alex is a great example in this role he’s got as left-back. Sometimes he stays, sometimes he joins in, sometimes he’s passing it more, sometimes he’s running more. He has a great understanding of when to do those things now against different types of wingers.

“I think he deserves a huge amount of credit. He will always go under the radar because he won’t score the goals or have the glamour moments, but he’s played well over 3,000 minutes already. He very rarely gets beaten one-v-one, he’s a very good passer, but to last the games he has done is exceptional. There aren’t many who could just go game after game after game. By the time he leaves this club he will be a real fans’ favourite and one they will be very fond of.”

Former Jambo’s motivation

Cochrane has been a regular while Leonard has dipped in and out of the team. Getting back into the team on a consistent basis is what the midfielder has used as a driving force.

Both players will hope to play in the EFL Trust Trophy final this weekend as Birmingham City look to add silverware to a stellar campaign. Leonard told the BBC in February: "There was some disappointment on the weekend but I stayed positive and came in and did a job. I've always stayed ready and been professional.

“I have been disappointed but you have to use that as fuel and, as a footballer, that's part and parcel of the game. We've got such an amazing squad and we knew opportunities were going to come and thankfully over the last few months I've been able to come in. "The manager's drilled into us how important the competition is.”