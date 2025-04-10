Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The reasons behind the Hearts signing have been unveiled by the man himself.

New Hearts signing Christian Borchgrevink feels now is the right time to try new things as he makes the move to Gorgie.

The right-back will make the move to Tynecastle on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee in the summer and joins Sander Kartum as the latest Norwegian addition to Neil Critchley’s squad. He has been with Vålerenga all of his career outside a couple of loan spells, standing by them during relegation and then eventual return to Norway’s top division.

Now in an interview with his soon to be former club’s in house media team, Borchgrevink says leaving Vålerenga in a good place gives him faith on moving to Hearts is the best thing for him.

New Hearts signing’s reaction

He said in an emotional address: “I've always wanted to experience and challenge myself. I probably felt that I would benefit from a change of environment, and then this opportunity came along. We were promoted last year, and I feel like I'm leaving at a time when the club is really in a good place. It feels good. And it's an exciting opportunity for me. Right now I'm happy, but I know I'm going to be very sad. There's still a while until the final goodbye.

“I'm glad the transition is happening this way, because then I feel like I can really say goodbye. Having a couple more months here does me good. It would have been hard to leave on the day. I have supported Vålerenga all my life, and played here since I was nine. It will be 17 years at the same club before I move on. I feel the club has helped shape my whole being. Not just as a footballer, but as a person.”

He added via Hearts’ media channels on joining the Jambos: “It’s a great opportunity and a blessing for me to be coming here. I think the playing style, and also the city and the fans, will suit me well. I am looking forward to what’s to come.”

Hearts bound star’s compliment

Vålerenga sporting director Joacim Jonsson added: “Christian has Vålerenga in his blood, and has been an important person both on and off the pitch for a long time. He stood there with his back straight when we were relegated. He was a great leader for the players during a tough winter after the relegation, and not least a right-hand man for the coaching team.

“It was also written in the stars that he would score the decisive goal when the promotion was confirmed. Christian has been an ambassador for the club and I can say with all my heart that everyone in and around the club wishes him well as he leaves Vålerenga for a new adventure in Scottish Hearts.”

Currently at the right-back position, Adam Forrester is what Critchley has to work with, as Gerald Taylor is injured and on loan until the end of the season. Daniel Oyegoke left for Hellas Verona in the winter transfer window.