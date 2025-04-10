Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Jambos are already preparing for next season and have been left thrilled with their latest move.

Hearts have confirmed the signing of Valerenga captain Christian Borchgrevink on a three-year deal.

The right-back will join the club in the summer after an undisclosed fee was agreed between the clubs. He has been captain of the Norwegian side where has made a total of 125 appearances with nine goals and an impressive 27 assists. He is the second import from Norway in head coach Neil Critchley’s tenure, the first being Sander Kartum from Brann.

Borchgrevink is a product of Valerenga’s youth academy and this will be his first permanent club outside of the Eliteserien side. The 25-year-old had loan spells at fellow Norwegian outfits HamKam and Notodden FK in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Hearts reaction to latest signing

A Hearts statement reads: “Heart of Midlothian is delighted to confirm that Valerenga captain Christian Borchgrevink will join the club this summer. The Norwegian right-back has signed a three-year contract and will make the move to Tynecastle Park for an undisclosed fee once the transfer window opens in June.

“An intelligent, versatile player, 25-year-old Christian has been a mainstay of Valerenga’s first team in recent years, making a total of 125 appearances and scoring nine goals. With a famed delivery in his locker, he’s registered 27 assists. Christian was part of the 2020 Valerenga side that finished third in the top flight, securing European qualification in the process. He got his first taste of UEFA Conference League action the following campaign as Valerenga narrowly missed out on attaining consecutive European finishes.

“Enga would succumb to relegation in 2023 but last season, with Christian as captain, they swept all aside to win the second tier and immediate promotion back to the Eliteserien.”

Critchley said: “I’m really happy that we’re going to be adding a player of Christian’s calibre to our squad next season. He has all the attributes I associate with being a Hearts player; he’s strong, athletic, talented and a leader on the pitch.

“He’s got a good pedigree, having played at a high level in Norway, and while he will bring his qualities to the team, we feel that we can provide an environment where he can get even better. Christian will, I’m sure, continue to give his all for Valerenga where he is very highly regarded, and come the summer I’m looking forward to welcoming him to Hearts.”