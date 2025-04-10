Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hearts have confirmed the news as he prepares to battle back from this injury setback.

Finlay Pollock’s loan move at Raith Rovers is over as he returns to Hearts for rehab on an injury.

The Gorgie talent had been thriving in a striker role for Barry Robson’s side in the Scottish Championship. In the recent clash with Ayr United, Pollock was stretchered off with fears that he had picked up a nasty hamstring blow.

Now it has been confirmed by Hearts that the academy product is back with them to begin his recovery from injury. A club statement reads: “We can confirm that Finlay Pollock has returned to the club, bringing to an end his loan spell at Raith Rovers. Finlay suffered an injury last week and will now undergo assessment and rehabilitation back at Hearts.”

Beneficial loan spell

Raith confirmed in their statement that the season is over for Pollock as they wished him well for the future. They said: “Following a season-ending hamstring injury, Finlay Pollock will now return to parent club Heart of Midlothian. We'd like to thank Finlay for his outstanding contribution this season, and wish him all the best in his recovery and future career. “

Neil Critchley, Hearts head coach, told the Edinburgh Evening News in the last week: “We have been in touch with Finlay and Raith. It’s not nice to see a player - but particularly one of ours who is a young player - stretchered off. We are hopeful. He will go for a scan and then we will know more.

Pollock said in March of his loan: “It's been different coming in here. I've had a manager in Neil Collins at the start and then the new gaffer Barry Robson came in. I sort of switched roles when he came in to striker. It was something I wasn't really familiar with coming in. They really helped me in the training grounds adapt to that new position and I'm starting to find my feet and score a few goals from it. So I'm really enjoying it.

“Before I came on loan here I knew how well Raith Rovers had done last season. And you know, that's sort of just one thing that we need to keep trying to push on. Chase Partick Thistle and try and get in that playoff spot. We're more than capable of doing it. We just need to be trying to be more consistent and hopefully with that consistency the results can come.”