He also counts Cardiff City, Charlton and more amongst former clubs.

A former Hearts and Celtic striker is set to be searching a new club this summer as his contract won’t be renewed at a rival.

There is still plenty to play for this season but clubs across the land are already planning for next term. That includes Dundee United, who Hearts are racing for a European spot and hope to join in the top six post split, with boss Jim Goodwin ready to start engaging in some contract talks already.

Players out of contract include the likes of Allan Campbell, Louis Moult, Glenn Middleton and Ross Docherty. Another is Tony Watt, the striker who has spent this season out on loan at fellow Premiership side Motherwell, who Hearts player in a top six decider this weekend in North Lanarkshire.

Former Hearts and Celtic striker’s contract status

He has one goal and one assist in 23 games since returning to Fir Park for a second stint. Watt made his name at Celtic after scoring the winning goal in a Champions League clash against Barcelona and has since turned out for a variety of clubs, including time at Hearts in 2016. Watt appeared 17 times for the Jambos. The former Jambo and Celtic star will be on the hunt for a new club come the summer.

According to the Daily Record, “one who will definitely be released is top earner Tony Watt, who is currently on loan at Motherwell.” Goodwin said of contract talks: “We had to sit down with the players that we have here, because, you know, they’re the most important ones to me at the moment.

“We’ll have conversations that we need to have with those guys because they’ve been great for us as a club and we need to be fair to those guys first. We’ve obviously got a number of players out of contract and we’ve got a number of loan players that are going to be returning to their parent clubs. So we’re going to have another big summer transfer window where, you know, we’re going to have to do a significant bit of business to make sure that we’re better than what we were this season.”

Jambos flashback

Watt spoke recently of his time at Hearts, with glowing praise. He said prior to Hearts’ 1-0 win against Motherwell earlier this season: “Tynecastle is one of the most hostile grounds in the country. When the fans are with them then it is amazing for them and when they're against them, it's hard for them and that's just the way it is. You need to be strong in the head to play for Hearts.

“It's one of those teams and I enjoyed my time. I've got some players in the changing room who will say the same. It was a good time for me at Hearts. I think we were maybe third or fourth when I was there and I think it was the second year up for the Championship. We had a good squad and it wasn't perfect for me in terms of my time. I wanted to get back down the road, but I knew how good a place it was.”