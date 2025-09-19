The Hearts recruit has joined the Jambos after extensive experience in Germany.

Alexander Schwolow has opened up on his Hearts debut - as he puts the Edinburgh derby on his radar.

After extensive experience in Germany, most recently at Union Berlin, the goalkeeper left his native land for a chance in Gorgie last month. He debuted in last weekend’s victory over Rangers, keeping a clean sheet in the 2-0 success as Hearts secured their first league win at Ibrox in more than a decade.

Schwolow arrived at Tynecastle amid a tricky goalkeeping situation. Craig Gordon and Ryan Fulton have both missed extensive playing time this term with injury and Liam McFarlane was injured while on Scotland U21s duty earlier in September, leaving Zander Clark plus Harry Stone as options. The experienced stopper is enjoying his Hearts stint so far as he eyes getting settled in the capital.

Alexander Schwolow on Hearts move

He told Hearts TV: “It's quite nice. I'm still at the hotel right now. I'm in the process of getting a house; I already found one. I haven't signed the contract yet, but I am hoping it will all work out. So, and my family will come over as well, that will make it, I think, easier. I've got two little daughters and obviously, I miss them very much. It's not easy always, but with the boys, I enjoy the time I spend with them. It's always nice to be at the training ground with the boys and just spend the time well.

“I enjoyed my debut a lot. It was a tough game, but I think it's not easy to play away at Rangers, so it was amazing. I loved the atmosphere and the team obviously, the boys did amazing. They made it easy for me to come in, and yes, I enjoyed it a lot. I heard from the boys that we couldn't win since 2014. So, that was in my head, but you just focus on your on your performance, what's the game expecting from you and more those things actually.

“I’m happy that I could get all the 90 minutes in because the last game I played was in May, so it was quite a long time. But I think experience helps. I've had a lot of games in my career, so I felt quite natural with the boys. I knew what they what they want, how they were moving, everything felt understandable for me. So it just made it more easy for me.”

Hibs derby clash in Hearts star’s sights

Amid a break from Premiership matches due to Premier Sports Cup matches, Hearts return to action on September 27th versus Falkirk at Tynecastle. After that is the first derby of the season away to Hibs, and Schwolow already can’t wait.

He added: “Really looking forward. I've just been visiting the test match here at Tynecastle and I loved the stadium already. I already watched the Motherwell game, I was in the stadium to get a feeling for the club and to have the first talks. So I enjoyed it a lot, it was very spectacular. Hopefully, our next game will not be as spectacular as this and a little bit more controlled. But I'm really looking forward to seeing the fans and the stadium.

“Derbies are always great and we're looking forward to those games as well. In Germany, there are also some derbies, it's always a great atmosphere. It's a special atmosphere which maybe can bring out some more percentages for your performance, hopefully.”