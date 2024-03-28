Hearts attacker Kenneth Vargas

Kenneth Vargas is keen to prove himself on the international scene after the Hearts star was left disappointed with his Cota Rica minutes.

The forward heads into this weekend's Premiership match with Kilmarnock on a high club-wise after penning a five-year deal. His loan deal from native club Herediano has been successful and sparked a permanent trigger, with inroads now being made into his international team's squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His Gorgie performances were enough to merit call-ups for Costa Rica's two games against Honduras in the Copa America play-off and a huge friendly clash with world champions Argentina. He travelled all the way to Dallas for three minutes in the 2-0 win over Honduras, and was an unused sub against Argentina in Los Angeles.

Vargas won't be stropping around when returning to Edinburgh but makes no secret of his desire to play more minutes on the international scene. He said: "It was difficult because with Hearts, I nearly always play for 90 minutes. But that's football. You always have to act professionally and do your best, whether it's for a few minutes or 90.

"I think I have been playing pretty well this season. Hearts have given me a lot of confidence. Playing every week there has helped to develop my football.