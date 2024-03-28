Hearts star Kenneth Vargas admits 'difficult' international break with thousands of miles brings futile reward
Kenneth Vargas is keen to prove himself on the international scene after the Hearts star was left disappointed with his Cota Rica minutes.
The forward heads into this weekend's Premiership match with Kilmarnock on a high club-wise after penning a five-year deal. His loan deal from native club Herediano has been successful and sparked a permanent trigger, with inroads now being made into his international team's squad.
His Gorgie performances were enough to merit call-ups for Costa Rica's two games against Honduras in the Copa America play-off and a huge friendly clash with world champions Argentina. He travelled all the way to Dallas for three minutes in the 2-0 win over Honduras, and was an unused sub against Argentina in Los Angeles.
Vargas won't be stropping around when returning to Edinburgh but makes no secret of his desire to play more minutes on the international scene. He said: "It was difficult because with Hearts, I nearly always play for 90 minutes. But that's football. You always have to act professionally and do your best, whether it's for a few minutes or 90.
"I think I have been playing pretty well this season. Hearts have given me a lot of confidence. Playing every week there has helped to develop my football.
"If the international coach doesn't believe it's my turn to play, then I just have to support the boys and stay focussed. I know in the future, it will be my turn to play. It's just a case of waiting for my opportunity."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.