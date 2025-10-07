Fallout has continued from the latest Edinburgh derby between Hearts and Hibs.

A feel of Hibs deja vu has been left rattling around Easter Road minds after derby day - as a Hearts star is backed for the international scene.

Craig Halkett turned the Edinburgh derby saviour for the home side at Tynecastle after his effort sealed a 1-0 win for the Jambos versus their bitter rivals. It moves them top of the league heading into the international break and while it was Hibs’ first Premiership defeat, they are also without a win in the top flight since an opening day success over Dundee.

Michael Stewart was on co-commentary for Premier Sports and has been left to mull over the game in its aftermath. The former Hearts and Hibs midfielder spoke with a fan of the latter that leaves him with a hunch over how the defeat could be viewed in Leith.

How do Hibs feel about Hearts defeat?

He told the broadcaster’s Social Club: “It was very, very noisy. Obviously the home crowd were ecstatic, understandably so. A very dramatic end to the game that was on a knife edge for a lot of it. Wasn't a great game in terms of great football from either side. There were a number of chances for each team and from Hibs' perspective they'll obviously be absolutely spewing, feeling a little bit like deja vu.

“I was talking to a Hibs fan about it and they were saying the ending to that game is exactly why there's an element of trepidation, generally speaking, for Hibs supporters. In the recent past, talking about the last 20, 30 years, Hearts have had the upper hand. They have and there's a greater feeling of confidence from Hearts as a club going into derbies and endings like that only go to really hammer home that point.

“Having said all that, Hibs are still very strong. They're in a good place but they do need to start picking up victories to really start to build so they can get challenging at the top of where they really could and should be.”

Michael Stewart on Craig Halkett

Stewart was also full of praise for Hearts hero Halkett, who he believes won’t be far off Scotland contention. He added: “He's right in the mix. A fit Craig Halkett is such, well, we've seen it already this season for Hearts, is such an asset. He's a good defender, he's comfortable on the ball, reads the game well, he's dangerous in both boxes.

“He ticks a lot of boxes for what you want from a centre-half. So if he continues the form he's in, and that's the key here for Craig, is just to maintain the fitness because he's had a nightmare a couple of years.

“All stemming really from that knee injury because the big thing with Craig Halkett was, even in that period, it was a case of needing two or three games to get up to speed. Unfortunately every time you felt like he was up to speed, he broke down again. It's so good to see him now looking fit as a fiddle and looking like he's able to handle playing all the games that he's playing.”