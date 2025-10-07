The former Hearts head coach has not been back in the game since his exit from Tynecastle.

A former Hearts head coach has been named in the runners and riders list to become the next manager of Luton Town.

The Hatters were in the Premier League just a couple of season ago after a fairytale rise through the EFL system but have come crashing back down, suffering back to back relegations. They are now in League One and Matt Bloomfield has been relieved of management duties with the Kenilworth Road side 11th in the table.

A 2-0 loss at Stevenage has brought the curtain down on his tenure and attentions are swiftly turning to who is coming next. BetVictor have released the latest odds for who could come into the fold and Neil Critchley is one man mentioned with the vacancy.

How did Neil Critchley do at Hearts?

He has not been in management since being fired by Hearts in April, less than a year into his head coach tenure at Tynecastle. The former Blackpool boss found the Jambos struggling at the start of last campaign but failed to get the team motoring again as Hearts finished in the bottom six.

Critchley won 14 and lost 13 of his 35 matches in charge. Just five points separated Hearts and Ross County - who were in the relegation play-off place and subsequently suffered relegation - after a defeat to Dundee that ended his reign. He said after that game: “I totally understand frustration when you lose at home. There's an expectation at this football club which I've said I'm more than comfortable with - I believe in the next four games we can prove that and I'll prove that.

"I'm confident in my ability to move the team and group forward, which will hopefully take the club where we want it next season. We lacked quality, composure and a bit of belief in the second half. We've got four games to go and we're in a fight. We need to show the right level of application and fight to get ourselves out of the situation we're in."

Why did Luton Town sack Matt Bloomfield?

What comes next for Critchley is not known but he is listed as a 25/1 shot to get the Luton gig. Russell Martin, sacked by Rangers on Sunday, is one of the favourites at 8/1 while popular St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is 16/1. England and Man Utd hero Wayne Rooney is ranked at the same odds while others listed include Luke Williams, Ian Evatt and Richie Wellens.

A Luton statement read: “Luton Town Football Club has today parted company with manager Matt Bloomfield. Matt joined the Hatters in January from Wycombe Wanderers and despite overseeing a run of just two defeats in 11 games leading into the final day of the 2024/25 season, was unable to prevent relegation from the Championship following defeat at West Bromwich Albion.

“Performances and results from the opening 11 matches of the current campaign in League One have fallen below the levels expected, and the Board of Directors has taken the difficult decision to relieve Matt, his assistant Richard Thomas, first team coach Lee Harrison and first team analyst Ben Cirne of their duties. The Board wishes to thank Matt, Richard, Lee and Ben for their efforts during a difficult period for the Club and wishes them the very best for their future careers.”