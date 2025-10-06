Edinburgh derby win keeps Jambos top of the SPFL Premiership

Bursting with emotion at the final whistle, Stuart Findlay momentarily let himself go at the end of his first Edinburgh derby. Tynecastle Park was engulfed by a deafening din as Hearts fans celebrated their first win over Hibs since December 2023. The yelling, cheering and screaming almost pierced the defender’s eardrums, and he loved every second.

Findlay kept his passion in check when Craig Halkett struck the game’s decisive goal in the second minute of stoppage time. There was still work to be done at that stage. Seconds later, as referee David Dickinson blew the final whistle to confirm a 1-0 Hearts victory, Findlay erupted. For a few minutes, he released all the pent-up pressure and intensity that builds up inside footballers in derby week.

Then he relived it all for the benefit of Edinburgh News readers. “I don't think I've had many experiences like that in my career,” admitted the 30-year-old centre-back. “It's probably not the best we've played over 90 minutes but the gaffer said after the game that it's very hard to show your real quality in these games. There is so much nervous energy. To get the winner in the last minutes and celebrate winning a derby like that was brilliant. I haven't heard a stadium like that in a long, long time.”

By full-time, there weren’t many of a Hearts persuasion concerned about the lack of scintillating football. “Absolutely. I think we showed a really good standard of play in our previous two games,” said Findlay. “We knew Hibs in a derby is a big game, they had a really good result against Celtic the previous week and they are hard to break down. They're not a bad team. Both defences did well marshalling the other team's threats.”

The timing of Halkett’s goal left Hibs virtually no chance to respond, which heightened the drama. Late goals are becoming a speciality of Derek McInnes’ Hearts team, with scoring in general one of their strengths. A total of 33 goals in 12 games so far this season illustrates a potent threat, with Findlay and Halkett claiming eight of those between them.

“We have shown time and time again this season that we can score late on - my goal at Dundee United, Kyziridis at Livingston, then Saturday's winner. We are never, ever out of the game. We're never beaten and we will never give up,” stressed Findlay. “I was laughing after Halks popped up with the goal. I'm gutted now because he's caught me in the scoring charts, that's four each now. I was delighted for him. I thought he was brilliant in the game and I'm really enjoying playing with him. He deserved that goal and it's a fantastic moment to win the game.”

The sensible head on his shoulders forced Findlay to delay celebrating when Halkett struck the net. “I stayed back. I was being the usual centre-back, wondering how long I had to defend the lead. I let my emotions go at the final whistle when I knew the job was done and dusted. It's all about getting the three points and getting a clean sheet again was great. That's three in a row for the back four and [goalkeeper] Alexander [Schwolow] behind us. We are starting to build a really strong base.

“The fans pay their money to let their emotions go. We know we've got a job to do. Fans come to the game full of nerves, anticipation and excitement. They deserve moments like that at the end. We deserve it as well. When the final whistle went, you see what it means to the players. It means just as much to us as the fans and it was nice to celebrate with them. It's three more points adding to a really good start to the season.

“It's such a nice feeling to see a club like Hearts in such a good place, where many fans expect them to be. That's dominating games of football, winning and aiming for success. We are very early in the season and there is a long way to go, but we couldn't have hoped for a better start. The camaraderie between players and crowd, that has maybe been missing - last season, for example. It's a special feeling and there is a long way to go but it's a fantastic thing to build on going into international week.”

Not that the derby passed without moments of consternation. Findlay and Halkett dealt with Kieron Bowie’s physicality but Hearts were rescued by the crossbar when Martin Boyle sprinted clear to clip his finish over Schwolow in the second half. Findlay was in place to clear off the goal line.

“I can't really remember, it's a bit of a blur,” he smiled, modestly. “What went through my mind was just to make sure I cleared the rebound. You aren't going to have the perfect game of football. Lady luck was on our side with the ball hitting the bar and not dropping into the net. We had to capitalise on that. It was Hibs' one chance, then we got one and scored ours. Sometimes games come down to fine margins. We took our opportunity and went home with three points.

“Bowie has had a good start to his Hibs career. He's still a young guy, and you know the quality Boyle brings. Any time they get a corner, there's [Warren] O'Hora, [Grant] Hanley, [Jack] Iredale. It's big, strong units who are going to put pressure on you. It was up to us to stand there as men and be counted in the game by winning the physical battle.

“We knew we had game-winners and a chance would come. We defended resolutely, apart from Boyle's chance that we maybe got away with. I don't think they caused us too many issues. Sabah [Kerjota] came on and we know he's got the quality to deliver the ball he did for Halks. We also reaped the rewards for the strong defensive showing.”

Findlay joined Hearts on loan from Oxford United in June and settled in seamlessly to life in Edinburgh. He is playing some of the best football of his career, scoring goals and helping shut opponents out. “Individual performances go hand-in-hand with how the team are doing,” he explained. “Playing in a team that's winning every week and keeping clean sheets, as we have for the last three games, you are automatically going to look better as a centre-back.

“I came to this club knowing what the demand was. I've been lucky we got off to such a good start. I can play with so much freedom and confidence that the gaffer has given me and my team-mates gave me. I'm in a really good place just now, on and off the park. That leads to the performances we've put in. Everybody in the team is feeling great, we all can't wait to get into work with our team-mates, who are our friends. Everybody looks like they have a strong bond.”