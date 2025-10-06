The Nottingham Forest goalkeeper found himself in a sticky spot over the summer following his release from Norwich City

For any professional footballer who ends up on the football scrapheap for the first time, a feeling of trepidation and angst will inevitably kick in.

The uncertainty surrounding where Angus Gunn would be playing his club football this season was the “toughest moment” of his career to date - but the Scotland goalkeeper needn’t look to far to seek inspiration and motivation to keep his standards high.

The 29-year-old found himself in the unfamiliar and challenging situation of becoming a free agent over the summer following his release from EFL Championship side Norwich City.

While a number of former team-mates were agreeing new deals and signing contracts with other clubs, Gunn had to bide his time and wait several months before taking matters into his own hands.

The opportunity arose to join Premier League side Nottingham Forest on a one-year deal in early August under Nuno Espirito Santo on the condition that he would serve as back-up and feature mostly in cup competitions.

However, that hasn’t transpired the way he was promised following the sudden arrival of Brazilian shot-stopper John Victor. To make his situation more complicated, Espirito Santo was dismissed of his duties and the former Manchester City youth product now find himself working under ex-Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou and waiting patiently for his opportunity.

Currently third-choice at the City Ground, Gunn re-joins his national team colleagues this week with a big point to prove heading into two massive World Cup qualifiers at home to Greece and Belarus.

Despite his lack of game time at club level, Gunn is eager to retain the gloves after starting both matches for Steve Clarke’s side last month, where he kept back-to-back clean sheets. On this occasion, he has the returning Craig Gordon to compete with again after the 42-year-old returned to the international fold amid his ongoing return to fitness from a neck injury which has prevented him from playing so far this season.

Gordon has had to overcome some horrendous luck with injuries throughout his career, and Gunn admits he looks at the Hearts veteran as a real source of inspiration.

“It definitely was (the toughest summer of my career),” Gunn revealed in a press conference at Hampden Park after joining up with his international colleagues for the upcoming World Cup qualifying double-header at home to Greece and Belarus.

“I've not faced that situation before, so it was something I was going in to blind. It was difficult, but I have a great family at home and I managed to spend a lot of quality time with them, so that was a positive.

“From my point of view, I've been in the game long enough. I've been around a lot of experienced keepers like Craig and that can only help me in my game, keep driving me on and keep my standards high. So yeah, if anything, it’s even more positive for me.”

Amid all the uncertainty over his next step after bringing an end to his four-year stay at Carrow Rod, Gunn revealed he didn’t have a discussion with national team boss Steve Clarke about his situation.

“I didn't have a conversation with the manager here in the summer,” he admitted. “It was a decision I had to make on my own. It was dragging on quite long and I was getting a little bit frustrated.

“In the end I made the decision for myself. At the moment I'm not getting the game time, even in the cup competitions that I expected. It's only a short-term deal and there's January coming up around the corner. So we'll see what happens.”

While Gunn feels the goalposts were moved not long after putting pen to paper with Forest, he acknowledged there’s little he can do about it and is determined to use his time away with the Scotland squad as a platform to thrust himself into Postecoglou’s plans.

He added: “It is what it is. I've just got to deal with it. Like I said, the opportunities to come away with Scotland and hopefully get good game time and put good performances in is what I’m focusing on. Hopefully that will benefit me towards the end of the season and moving forward.”