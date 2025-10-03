Both capital clubs unbeaten heading into first meeting of new campaign

Scotland stalwart Grant Hanley has revealed that getting the chance to play in the Edinburgh derby was one of the reasons he joined Hibs in the summer. And he’s eagerly looking forward to the experience the “cauldron” of Tynecastle for the first time tomorrow.

Despite growing up in Scotland, the veteran centre-half played all of his senior football in England before his close-season move to Easter Road. So far, the SPFL has more than lived up to expectations.

The former Blackburn and Norwich star, recalling his previous experience of local rivalries, revealed: “The Blackburn-Burnley one was my first experience. I can remember actually being on the youth team in Blackburn for one of the games and thinking, not being surprised by it, but thinking: ‘Wow, this is big …’ and then going on to playing it.

“I kind of spoke about the build-up in the week and then getting in the stadium, fans are always in early and you come out to that atmosphere already. Whereas maybe other weeks you haven't got that atmosphere in the warm-up.

Centre-half grew up watching derbies

“With Norwich-Ipswich it's a similar level. It would be difficult to pick between the two of them, but definitely as players, I think growing up and watching games and feeling big atmospheres, that's what you want to be involved in.

“There aren’t any Edinburgh derbies that would stick out and I would remember watching as a kid, but obviously growing up in Scotland and playing football, you watch every game that's going. But especially the derby games.

“So there's nothing to stand out. But I can always remember it, when we were growing up watching them and feeling the atmosphere.

“Have I had any advice? No, just that the atmosphere will be really top. I think it speaks for itself; tight pitch, the stands are tight.

“It sort of creates that cauldron if you like. So I'm looking forward to it.”

At the age of 33, but still very much a fixture of Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad, Hanley will head off on World Cup duty immediately after tomorrow’s game. He already credits Hibs with helping him stay relevant as an international footballer – and is more than content with how his move north is working out.

Experienced defender embracing ‘different challenges’ in SPFL

“It was part of the reason for me coming here, to experience games like tomorrow,” said Hanley, the powerful centre-half adding: “Also to experience playing against the Old Firm, and to all the different challenges that it throws at you.

“It’s been what I expected so. There are loads of different challenges that I've had already, from playing away at Livi on astro to playing at Ibrox, Parkhead, and playing at Easter Road as well for the first time.

“It's all sorts of new experiences, but you're coming in with your eyes open and knowing what you're coming into. So I've really enjoyed it so far.

“You speak to people, do research in terms of what the group's like, or what the dressing room's like. And I've just been blown away by that really, in terms of how tight that group is since I've come in; you can feel it.”