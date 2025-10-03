Hibs unbeaten in past four derbies - and chasing rare hat-trick of league victories against capital rivals

Hibs will give injured pair Jamie McGrath and Miguel Chaiwa every chance to prove their fitness for tomorrow’s Tynecastle test, as David Gray looks to maintain his team’s unbeaten start in the first Edinburgh derby of the new season. McGrath trained again today, despite limping off with an Achilles’ tendon issue before half-time in last weekend’s 0-0 draw against the reigning champions at Celtic Park, while Chaiwa has now received scan results on the hamstring that forced his withdrawal at the interval in Glasgow.

Gray, who has Rocky Bushiri available for selection again after the defender missed last weekend for personal reasons, provided a fitness update on the crocked duo today, insisting: “Right now, everyone's technically available, which is good. Against Celtic, Jamie McGrath came off just before half-time and then Miguel Chaiwa came off at half-time with his hamstring, so we've been waiting on the results of his scan.

‘Nothing major’ verdict on hamstring problem

"We've had them; it's nothing major or significant, which is positive. We're not ruling anybody out at this stage, but there is still time before kick-off tomorrow to really assess and make sure everybody has come through training. We certainly won't be taking any risks at this moment in time.

"Jamie's trained as well, but the type of injury he's got, it was always about making sure he got back on the grass and then seeing how he reacted from that. We probably won't really know that until he wakes up on Saturday morning.

“But as always, you're expecting every single player to be putting their hand up, wanting to play and wanting to be involved in this game. Which is a good place to be.

“And yeah, Rocky's available. He's returned, everything's good, which is positive. He trained well this week, which is another real positive."

Any words of wisdom for derby ‘newbie’ Derek McInnes?

Tomorrow’s tea-time encounter with the current league leaders will be a first taste of the Edinburgh for Hearts boss Derek McInnes, arguably the most experienced manager in Scottish football. Gray, asked if he had any advice for the ‘newbie’ ahead of the game, laughed as he said: "I've got no advice for Derek McInnes … I'm pretty sure he'll be very well organised and ready to go, and looking forward to it, I'm sure."

The Easter Road boss insists he’s not been surprised by Hearts getting off to a flying start this season, saying: “I think they've got a good squad, a very experienced manager as well, which is another thing. They've started well, undefeated in the league, a good start, so we know it's a tough challenge.

"But even in these games, it's not always about form, it's not always about the team that's playing the better football. It is all about who turns up on the day and in these games, and who can be calm in the chaos as well.

“There is a lot of emotion around the game, there's a lot of intensity around it. So it is about the team that can settle the quickest.

"Every game you go into, you look at all of the team's strengths and their weaknesses, and areas in which you feel you can try and get an upper hand in the game, and that doesn't change regardless of the opponent. One thing you're adding to this team at this moment in time is they're full of confidence, they've got really good individuals.

"The same last season, they had good individuals last season, good players that can hurt you all over the pitch. And the manager's very experienced, very experienced at the level, and it's got all the makings of what I believe could be a good derby."

Explaining his own approach to keeping his players calm on a day of heightened tensions all round, Gray said: “I think it's just trusting your players and giving them all the information; making sure they know exactly what to expect, having a clear game plan of what we're trying to do for us, not worrying about the opposition too much. Everything will be geared up to what we're trying to do.”

Hibs are gunning for a third consecutive derby victory, something that hasn’t been achieved in the top flight since 1921. They’re also unbeaten in the past four against Hearts – and haven’t lost at Tynecastle since January of 2023.

Yet Gray declared: "You could go round all the stats, and I think there's lots of stats around the fixture. The one that will matter will be the result at the very end of the game.

"We need to take confidence from the fact that the players went there last season and won, because it is something that hadn't been done for a while. And I think that's just to make sure you're going there with the confidence and belief to go and put on a good performance and try and come back with three points. You can only do what you can, which is to try to prepare them as best you can.”