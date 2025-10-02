Scotland star helped keep Celtic at bay - but Easter Road fan favourite loves a big game moment

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rocky Bushiri is back in the fold, training with all the intensity you’d expect from a player who always seems to put heart, soul and a few other vital elements into every performance. And the big man, who missed last weekend’s action for personal reasons, absolutely loves a big moment.

Grant Hanley has just contributed more than his fair share as Hibs earned a goalless draw with the reigning champions, turning in a performance that almost felt like a personal act of defiance intended to infuriate the Celtic Park faithful. Coming off the back of a Man of the Match performance for Scotland in Copenhagen, the veteran centre-half is certainly answering any and all doubts about fitness and form following his summer arrival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When David Gray talks about selection headaches, the decision to start with Bushiri or Hanley – or even both – in his back three at Tynecastle on Saturday evening is, he admits, about as painful as it gets. Especially when you factor in the claims of players like Warren O’Hora, Jack Iredale and Jordan Obita, who have all featured at the heart of the Hibs defence in recent weeks.

Both Hanley and Bushiri have impressed, at different times, in the central role as line leader, organiser and sweeper up of all threats. Each is versatile enough to play on the right of the back three. Or even, at a pinch, on the left.

Former club captain facing ‘difficult’ call

So do you pick one and leave the other on the bench? Or shuffle someone else out of the starting XI to get two physically dominant defenders into the back line?

“One hundred per cent, it's difficult,” said Gray, when pressed on the subject yesterday. “It’s the same any time people get opportunities. When you get an opportunity, you need to try and take it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think defensively, it was pretty clear we were good against Celtic at the weekend, to a man. Not just one individual, I thought as a group, we were excellent and needed to be.

“The competition, the strength in depth, especially in defensive areas, when you look at the players we have got, there's always selection headaches for me, which is a good thing to have.

“Competition is always healthy. And it's not a case of only one player can play in one position.

“Grant's already proven he can play on the side of the back three. Rocky's played a lot on the side as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And a lot can happen between now and the kick-off in terms of sessions and things that can happen. So it's good to have the options available.”

Every Hibs fan will have their own opinion, of course, on how the starting XI SHOULD look for the first Edinburgh derby of the season. Whether they’ll be at Tynecastle in person or watching via Premier Sports, they’ll each have their ideas about how best to hurt the Hearts.

But management is about more than just picking a team. Or even all the hours spent devising tactical ploys and training sessions. In this, of all weeks, it’s about setting the right tone.

Players need to be ‘calm in the chaos’ of Tynecastle

Gray, a former club captain who has been with his boyhood club as a player, coach and manager for 11 years, has seen a series of different gaffers take their own unique approach to derby week. If he’s been influenced by those experiences, his final methodology is all his own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don't think there's a real right and wrong answer, really,” he said, trying to explain what he’d learned in over a decade as a derby combatant, the former fullback adding: “I think that's part of coaching, not just for this game, but all the time. You're always looking at things.

“I've been very fortunate, I've said this many times, to learn from four different head coaches here, that all had different head coaches with them as well, so different. And everyone's got their own opinions on how they think it should be. I think you're constantly stealing wee bits of how you believe it should be.

“In terms of the experience of going to Tynecastle and what that looks like, I've got as much as all the coaches previously because I've been here that long now. I understand what it is, I know what it means to the supporters.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gray is wary of over-exaggerating the importance of one fixture, even if Hibs are trying to make a bit of history with three successive derby wins, the gaffer saying: “One thing you want to try and guard against is getting too caught up in thinking about what it all means. Is it any different to any other game? Well, it is because of the history that goes with it, the fan base, everything else, and what it means to everybody involved.

“But then you don't want to go too far one way where they end up playing the emotion of the game. You need to still have calmness within the chaos.

“Especially at Tynecastle, where the intensity, on what always feels like a slightly smaller pitch, fans right on top of you. I think it's a brilliant atmosphere you're playing in, one place you'd all look forward to.”