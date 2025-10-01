Scot Gemmill’s men will play Gibraltar and Azerbaijan during the next International break

A Hearts trio and a Hibs playmaker have been included in a 21-man Scotland U21s squad.

After a disappointing start to their 2027 European Championship Qualification campaign, Scotland’s youngsters are looking to get back to winning ways. Scot Gemmill’s side lost to Czech Republic and Portugal in their opening fixtures. Next up in their quest for the Euros, which take place in Albania and Serbia, is a match against Gibraltar at Dundee’s Dens Park on 10th October at 17:30. They then face a huge round-trip to Azerbaijan four days later at the Dalga Arena in Baku.

Hearts striker James Wilson has been called up to the squad with fellow Jambo Macaulay Tait also included, having impressed for Livingston so far this season. Goalkeeper Liam McFarlane, who is on loan at Alloa from Hearts, also made the cut.

Hibs talent Rudi Molotnikov is making the step up to the squad having played at U17s and U19s level. The midfielder has just came back from injury and came off the bench for Hibs against Rangers in their recent cup defeat.

Edinburgh stars impressed by their managers

Hibs boss, David Gray has been impressed with the progress Molotnikov has made since joining the first team. He said: “During my time at the club, I have watched his development closely and I've been impressed with his desire to keep learning and working hard every day. He wants to push himself all the time and he needs to keep doing that. He has a bright future at Hibs, and we want to help him to reach his full potential.”

Meanwhile, Derek McInnes has heaped praise on Liam MacFarlane on his loan move. He said: “Liam's had the benefit of going out on loan this season and it's been really positive up until now. It wasn't something we wanted to do and recall him, but we need to thank Alloa for their understanding and the co-operation with that as well.”

Joining Molotnikov, Wilson and co is Rangers’ Findlay Curtis and Celtic’s Colby Donovan who have both been getting first team minutes for their respective Old Firm sides. Exciting Manchester City winger, Emilio Lawrence also made Gemmill’s team alongside Leeds United talent Rory Mahady.

Scotland U21s squad for October 2025

Ruairidh Adams - Dundee United (on loan to East Fife)

Rory Mahady - Leeds United

Liam McFarlane - Heart of Midlothian (on loan at Alloa Athletic)

Lenny Agbaire - Rotherham United

Matthew Anderson - KV Kortrijk

Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen - Dunfermline Athletic

Sam Cleall-Harding - Dundee United

Colby Donovan - Celtic

Luke Graham - Dundee

Ben McPherson - Celtic (on loan to Partick Thistle)

Findlay Curtis - Rangers

Rudi Molotnikov - Hibernian

Kristi Montgomery - Blackburn Rovers

Macaulay Tait - Heart of Midlothian (on loan to Livingston)

Kyle Ure - Celtic (on loan to Ayr United)

David Watson - Kilmarnock

Emilio Lawrence - Manchester City

Ryan One - Sheffield United

Dire Mebude - KVC Westerlo

Miller Thomson - Dundee United (on loan to Ross County)

James Wilson - Heart of Midlothian