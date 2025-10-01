Winners in Gorgie and Leith last season, Hibees cross the capital to face Derek McInnes’ league leaders on Saturday

Do you know how hard it is to win an Edinburgh derby? To even claim one single, solitary, stand-alone victory over the old rivals? In a contest that never produces anything short of full-blooded, teeth-bared, bone-rattling action, it should be considered an achievement of note regardless of circumstance.

Now consider how tough it is to emerge victorious from back-to-back games against the old rivals, as Hibs just have. Stick a numerical value on the priceless fan experience provided by consecutive triumphs.

And think on this. Should David Gray’s men defeat the current Scottish Premiership leaders at Tynecastle on Saturday, they’ll become the first Hibs side to bag a straight hat-trick of league wins in this fixture in over a century.

That’s not a misprint. The last time Hibs beat Hearts in three straight league games spanned seasons 1920-21 and 1921-22.

Knowing how much Gray loves his history, especially when he can use it as a motivational tool, that surely has to be a major incentive this weekend. As if anyone involved needed any extra reasons to go hurtling into battle for this first Edinburgh derby of the season.

What do the numbers tell us, though, about the task facing the visitors on this occasion? Well, history certainly suggests that they’ll need to pull off something quite extraordinary.

David Gray’s men already on a roll

Hibs have won the last two derbies, following up their Boxing Day win at Tynecastle – Dwight Gayle bagging the winner on a day that ended with Elie Youan leading celebrations – by beating the Jambos back at Easter Road in March, courtesy of Jack Iredale’s thunderous winner. That, in itself, is a distinction.

The victory in Gorgie was a first since Boxing Day of 2019. And winning this weekend would give Hibs their first back-to-back wins at Tynecastle since that festive triumph, which followed on from an away win in April of that year. But that’s just a minor footnote in the history that could – could – be made in front of a live TV audience on Saturday evening.

Do you count the wartime wins?

So, first of all, yes, Hibs did win three consecutive Edinburgh derbies while British football was still recovering and rearranging itself in the wake of the Second World War. But wartime football is always one of those grey areas for historians, given the make-do-and-mend nature of competitions.

For the record, Hibs won both of their Southern Football League Division A meetings with Hearts, following up a 2-0 victory at Tynecastle in August of 1945 with a 1-0 triumph at Easter Road on New Year’s Day, 1946. They then beat Hearts in the Victory Cup at Tynecastle in April of ’46, as the final season of wartime competition played out.

The real thing – three straight league wins - in roaring ‘20s

Although those technically count as competitive fixtures, you have to go back even further to find a Hibs hat-trick of three wins on the bounce in a properly constituted Scottish league. All the way back to the roaring ‘20s.

Hibs defeated Hearts 3-0 at Easter Road on January 1, 1921, according to the most reliable records, with future Wembley Wizard Jimmy Dunn joining Johnny Halligan and John Walker on the scoresheet. Although crowd figures weren’t provided at the time, most historical estimates put the attendance at around 25,000.

In an era when teams only played each other twice in the old Scottish Football League, Hibs had to wait until the following season to build on that win, picking up another home victory over the Jambos on September 9, 1921. The hosts won 2-1, with David Anderson scoring twice for the home side and Bob Preston bagging a late consolation goal for the visitors.

Hibs completed the clean sweep over their local rivals with a win at Tynecastle on January 2, 1922, the only two goals of the game coming from Dunn and Jim Buchanan. Over a hundred years on, no other Hibs side has managed to emulate this sequence of results.

Notable achievements

As Hibs fans can attest, there have been some bleak runs when it comes to this particular fixture. Long, long stretches when it seemed that their team couldn’t buy a win against the nearest and dearest rivals.

But there have been golden eras. Including stunning 12-game unbeaten run stretching from January 1974 through to August of ’76, with seven wins and five draws giving the Hibees bragging rights for two-and-a-half years. Within that series, they also emerged from season 1975-76 with three wins and a draw.

How do the current squad stack up? The most recent victory, at Easter Road back in March, marked the first time Hibs had won back-to-back derbies since 2017. Iredale’s wonder strike also gave Hibs their first consecutive league victories over Hearts since Steven Fletcher and Derek Riordan were inflicting agony on their near neighbours in season 2008-09.

Last season’s record-busting unbeaten league run, a whopping 17 straight games, suggests that this group of players – and especially the coaching staff – have a keen eye for chances to make history. In that context, a victory on Saturday would be one for the ages.