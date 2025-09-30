Hibs signed several talents in the summer who have gone on to be regulars since arrival.

There’s plenty who deserve credit for summer business - but Kevin Thomson reckons three Hibs transfers in particular have been astute signings.

The Hibees head into the first Edinburgh derby of this Premiership season against Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday undefeated after six games, but having drawn their last five. They have not won in the league since an opening day victory at Dundee but a 0-0 draw with Celtic at Parkhead last time out has boosted confidence ahead of travelling to Gorgie.

Former Hibs and Rangers midfielder Thomson was impressed by performances in European qualifiers over the summer and the business conducted by head coach David Gray, sporting director Malky Mackay and Black Knight Football Club’s helping hand. Two in particular were Josh Mulligan and Jamie McGrath, with Mulligan signing from Dundee after holding a contract offer to join Rangers. McGrath meanwhile came in from Aberdeen and the ex-midfielder reckons both have made a strong impact.

Hibs transfer business assessed

Thomson said: “I think they've signed really well. I know Josh Mulligan was close to going to the Old Firm. I think he's been a right good signing and I think he will become a real good asset for Hibs when it comes to selling him one day. Bowie's obviously had the injury last season, he's hit the ground running, he's a real handful, he's at a right good age when he starts to score goals, he'll become a real asset as well.

“I think Boyle is like a fine wine, isn't he? I think when you think of Jamie McGrath etc as well, I think they have recruited really well. I think Malky and the team behind the management need a lot of credit for that. I know Malky got battered from pillar to post when he first got the job, but when it comes to the Gordon's backing the manager and it comes to the Black Knights being in the background, I think Hibs have recruited well, albeit they've probably not quite got the results domestically that they would have liked.

“Until you run the course you don't know what your recruitment's going to be like because you sign players you hope... I was Kelty Hearts manager and you still sign players thinking that you know them and you get a lot of due diligence on them. These are part-time players so the data and the intelligence that you can get on players that have had far bigger careers and you're paying far more money for is obviously greater, but you still get them wrong.

Who could start for Hibs vs Hearts?

“It's just the way it is. I think Dave will have relied on knowing these boys but then when you think of the striker (Thibault Klidje) and spending all that money, I think they've probably went far and wide. I think when you think of value for money, when you think of Mulligan's and McGrath's, I've always thought of Jamie McGrath as a top player. He's probably underachieved in my opinion. I don't think he's hit the heights that his talent can get to, but I certainly think he's now got a platform and a club that he can really flourish because I think he's a real good player."

One key decision awaiting head coach Gray is how or whether to put key defender Rocky Bushiri back in the side at Tynecastle. He missed the Celtic draw where another signing that has impressed Thomson, Grant Hanley, put in a dominant display at centre-back. Thomson would like to see both play together. He said: “I think Grant Hanley probably wasn't the sexiest signing that people got that excited about. But I think his experience, his leadership, his performances.

“He's not going to be one that dribbles out to the back and does a Cruyff turn and a stepover and plays a cute pass into Boyle to go and score a goal. But when you go to places like Celtic Park and you go to places like Tynecastle, you need people to put their head where it hurts and Grant Hanley will do that all day long and all night long. So I've got to think that Dave will relish Rocky Bushiri and Grant Hanley playing as a two. How dangerous they could be in both boxes, they're going to need that come Saturday so it'll be intriguing to see if Dave throws them back in."

