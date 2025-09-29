A look at everything you need to know about the upcoming Internationals for the Scottish Rugby Union team

Gregor Townsend’s men have four mammoth fixtures to look forward to in November at Murrayfield.

After a successful Summer Pacific Tour, Scotland now look ahead to home fixtures for their Autumn International Series. Scotland emerged victorious against Samoa, Fiji and the Maori All Blacks in July, despite having several players on British and Irish Lions duties.

The side had to bounce back after a disappointing Six Nations earlier in the year, however with the next campaign just six months away, the Autumn Internationals generally provide a good barometer as to where they’ll end up. With a full squad at his disposal now and against world class opposition, Townsend now has some selection headaches ahead of the November matches.

Here’s a look at everything you need to know about Scotland’s Autumn International series 2025:

Who will Scotland face in their Autumn Internationals?

The Scots will face USA, New Zealand, Argentina and Tonga in the series.

Scotland welcome the All Blacks and Argentina for the first time since 2022. Townsend played stand-off and scored two tries the last time The Scots welcomed the USA a quarter of a century ago.

When and where will the Autumn Internationals take place?

As it is a home series, each Scotland match will be played in Edinburgh at Scottish Gas Murrayfield. The kick off dates and times are as follows:

Scotland vs USA - Saturday, 1st November (kick off 17:40)

Scotland vs New Zealand - Saturday, 8th November (kick off 15:10)

Scotland vs Argentina - Sunday, 16th November (kick off 15:10)

Scotland vs Tonga - Sunday, 23rd November (kick off 13:40)

What is the ticket availability ahead of the Autumn Internationals?

Since tickets went on sale in May, the game against New Zealand quickly sold out and the Argentina match already boasts a crowd of almost 57,000. Match tickets are still available for Argentina from £31.50 (adults) and £15.75 (U18s) and for Tonga and USA from £26.50 (adults) and £13.13 (U18s) and £1.50 (U12s, with a paying adult).

As well as individual match tickets, there is still a range of multi-match packages available giving supporters a chance to come along to two or three games this November.

Scotland v Argentina, USA and Tonga (3-match package)

Scotland v Argentina and USA (2-match package)

Scotland v Argentina and Tonga (2-match package)

Scotland v USA and Tonga (2-match package)

You can purchase the match packages and/or individual tickets here.

Will Scotland’s Autumn International series be broadcast live on television?

Yes, every match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports and able to stream Discovery+. If you are not already subscribed to TNT Sports you can do so here. Packages start from £30.99 a month.