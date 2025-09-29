Attentions are now turning to the first round of Hearts vs Hibs in this Premiership season.

One pundit has been left buzzing for the Edinburgh derby after a good weekend for both Hearts and Hibs.

The first Premiership clash in the city’s historic rivalry takes place this Saturday at Tynecastle. Hearts comes into the game off a 3-0 win against Falkirk that sent them top of the table after five wins and a draw from their opening six games. Hibs meanwhile have drawn five games on the bounce after an opening day win versus Dundee.

Their 0-0 draw at Celtic had David Gray’s side showing their defensive mettle after criticisms of the back line, and Derek Ferguson reckons it sets the scene for a derby blockbuster. Speaking on Sportsound, with what he has watched of both teams this season, the pundit is expecting goals aplenty in a game renowned for its tight affairs set to break a regular habit.

Who are Hearts key players?

He said: “The front three, Shankland, Kyziridis, Braga, you know, you're talking about that little bit of flair, invention, pace, quality. Shankland with the goal, Kyziridis' goal was absolutely phenomenal but then you've got the balance. and that physicality. You look at that Hearts side, set pieces they look strong, the middle of the park, Harry Milne even going into the middle of the park as well.

“You wouldn't have thought that two or three years ago, so I think Derek has chopped and changed quite a few times this season just searching for the right balance, and that was the same team two games on the bounce.

“They're looking good and I'll tell you what, once you get going certainly at Tynecastle and we all know because everybody speaks about it, it's a brilliant place to play football. It can be an intimidating place, and I think that's what Derek has been searching for that, and at the moment certainly got it.

Hearts vs Hibs prediction

“You've got to applaud Hibs on Saturday. Yeah, at times he got a little bit lucky, but you could see how they were set up. How they worked on certain things at training. I can't wait for the game, I think it's going to be an absolute cracker. There's a lot to like about David Gray, you go back to last season when he was on that really poor run.

“It was great that the board and whoever it was were really patient with him and how he turned it around. It was because they were leaking goals, that was the one thing, so you're thinking going to Celtic Park it was going to be so difficult.

“Celtic did make a number of chances, should have won the game, but there's nothing better sometimes when you go to a ground like Celtic Par and you come away with a clean sheet. A point, you'll be absolutely delighted with it. They'll be really looking forward to this because I think it's going to be a real shootout next week. If the two teams go at it, I think we're going to be in for an absolute cracker.”