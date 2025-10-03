Euro adventures a fitness boost, not a drain, as Easter Road side head to Gorgie

Hibs boss David Gray has delivered his measured assessment of new-look Hearts ahead of the season’s first Edinburgh derby. And he’s identified the experience and organisational skills of opposite number Derek McInnes as crucial in making the Easter Road side’s city rivals “hard to beat.”

Hearts have climbed to the top of the Scottish Premiership over the first six rounds of action. Hibs will pitch up at Tynecastle for tomorrow’s tea-time kick-off defending their own unbeaten record in the league campaign.

Aware that something is likely to give in a collision of old rivals, Gray addressed the changes wrought since McInnes arrived as manager and Brighton owner Tony Bloom took a stake in the Gorgie club, with a whole influx of new talents transforming the first-team squad.

“They’ve started really well, clearly, so they've got confidence because of the results that they've got,” said the former Hibs skipper. “And a lot's been made about new owners, money coming in, and the new model that's there. They've brought in a lot of players.

Investor Tony Bloom added his Jamestown Analytics approach to Hearts recruitment

“But even when you look at the players that were already there as well, they had a good squad, strength in depth. And they’ve got a very experienced manager now, someone who obviously knows Scottish football inside out, been here for a very long time; just look at the number of games he's got.

“So the challenge is as difficult as ever. And I think they've obviously started really well.

“But as I said before, we go in a really good place ourselves in the league, and a lot of belief in what we're currently doing at the minute as well. So it's got a lot to make it into a good game.”

Aspiring head coach Gray, asked about his working relationship with the vastly experienced McInnes, said: “Just from playing against him, really. Obviously when I was coaching, he was manager at clubs, and then obviously last season when he was manager at Kilmarnock, and going against him head-to-head there

“His teams are always very organised, they're always hard to beat, that's one thing he would always say. And they’ll be no different this weekend.”

Europa League and UEFA Conference League effect on SPFL campaign

Although Hibs have only picked up one league win so far this season, with their early involvement in the Europa League and UEFA Conference League obviously having some lingering effects, Gray is adamant that the European experience has actually strengthened his team. Not just mentally but physically.

Asked if there were any signs of fatigue, the boss said: “Yeah, I don't know, I think probably had a little bit of that initially. I think now that we’ve went a full training week this week, you sort of settle down again, and then you go again.

“The European stuff in my mind is completely gone now, it's all about the domestic stuff. And I think the players are the same.

“But I think we take confidence from the European performances, when you go to places like Celtic Park and have to do the same thing again, and be really good without the ball. I think we've benefited from it.

“Players are in a really good place fitness-wise, because of the amount of games we've already played. But not just the games we've played, the level of intensity we've played at.

“And we went to extra time three times as well, so 120 minutes in the legs as well three times during that campaign. So when you look back to some of the games we've played domestically, or playing against teams that have gone down with cramp, some players, I think we've been really, really good physically.

“Then you've got the emotion to add to that this weekend. When you add that in as well, I think we are in a really good place to handle it.

“We also know we would like to be picking up more wins than we've got at this minute in time. But the belief in the group and the strength of the group is still as good as ever, which is positive.”