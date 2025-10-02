Recruitment insight provided as gaffer reveals low-risk strategy

Hibs boss David Gray has revealed how a barnstorming Tynecastle performance by Josh Mulligan helped seal the midfielder’s move from Dens Park to Easter Road. And the gaffer believes Mulligan and Jamie McGrath are both proving the value of shopping local when building a squad.

Mulligan has been a standout since his summer move from Dundee, impressing in central midfield and at right wingback. He started all six European games for his new club and has become a virtual ever present on the domestic front.

The 22-year-old will be one of the first names on the visitors’ team sheet for Saturday’s first Edinburgh derby of the season. And, insisting that the all-action all-rounder had been a prime target during the latest round of recruitment, Gray explained how a performance for Scotland Under-21s in Gorgie over a year ago had left him convinced that the youngster had everything needed to be a smash hit at Hibs.

“It's not just last season, I think we’ve kept an eye on him for a wee while,” said Gray, the former club captain adding: “He's got a real good engine, real good physicality, really suited to playing in Scotland. And I obviously spoke to people at Dundee who speak very highly of him.

“But I actually watched him playing for Scotland 21s at Tynecastle against Spain (a 2-1 home loss last September). Kieron Bowie was playing up front, one of his first games back, and Josh played in the middle of the pitch that day.

“And I really noticed he was everywhere, his energy, his enthusiasm, he can drive with the ball. I think he's just really effective, the way he can affect games of football, as we’re now seeing.

“The versatility is another thing. I know I do speak about that quite a bit, that dual position player.

“He's played wing back for us, he's played wing back a lot for Dundee, and he's played a lot of central midfield for us. And even if you speak to Josh, he just wants to play, so if you say, where do you think your best position is, he'll just say: ‘I don't know, I don't know, I'm not bothered, I'm not bothered …’

“He is suited to both because of his energy and intensity. In Scotland, playing wide or central, he’s got space to drive into – and he’s really good at that. That really suits his game.

“We’ve seen that even in the latter stages of the Celtic game last weekend. He played wing back first half, then played in midfield second half, and in the 90th minute, he's running all the way back towards his own goal to make a tackle.

“He gave away a foul! But his desire and effort, at that stage of the game to get right back in, shows, one, his hunger and desire, but also the levels of fitness required.

“He's been a really good addition to the group, not just his on the field stuff, but also he's hard working, humble, honest player. He’s settled in really well.”

Former Aberdeen ace another example of shopping local

The performances of Mulligan and, injury allowing, former St Mirren and Aberdeen attacking midfielder McGrath have caught the eye despite Hibs struggling to hit the heights of last season. Heading across the city to take on the league leaders this weekend, Gray’s men remain undefeated after six rounds of Scottish Premiership action.

Explaining why he hasn’t been surprised by both McGrath and Mulligan settling so quickly, Gray provided some insight into a recruitment department now working alongside billionaire Bournemouth owner Billy Foley’s Black Knight experts. Detailing the benefits of buying players already proven in a Scottish context, he said: “Yeah, that's something else that's great when you're looking around for players. I don’t think first thing you always do is look, spread the net wide.

“You always have to look round about to see what's available, and I think that always starts even when you're looking at your academy. The first thing you should be doing is, if a player's coming towards the end or moving, is ask if there is someone in the academy who can step up.

“And if that's not the answer, then is there someone who's proven in the league, that we feel can maybe add to that as well? I think that always takes away a little bit of the risk, if you think about.

“If you bring players from abroad potentially, they then have to settle, settling in period, what that looks like. Can they adjust to the climate, the way you're playing?

“If someone's already playing in the league, and they know they can do that, that's obviously a plus. Jamie McGrath's an example of that this season.

“We signed Jamie and Josh, both having done so well in the league, knowing that they can do it. It’s certainly something that, when you're building a squad, can be definitely beneficial.”