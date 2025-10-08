The Hearts star has not featured in a competitive match at Tynecastle this season.

Steve Clarke says Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon will be ready to make his first competitive appearance this season if required for Scotland - as he discussed Lawrence Shankland’s omission.

The veteran shot-stopper has been dealing with a disc problem in his neck that’s caused a nerve problem down his arm. He has not featured under head coach Derek McInnes back at Tynecastle but was in a matchday squad for the first time this term in last weekend’s 1-0 Premiership victory against Hibs.

Gordon has also featured in bounce games for Hearts but his inclusion in the Scotland squad still sparked surprise from some given his lack of competitive minutes. Angus Gunn and Liam Kelly are the other options Scotland boss Clarke has at his disposal this month, with both in back-up roles at Nottingham Forest and Rangers respectively. Clarke discussed the situation at his pre-match presser ahead of the Greece game at Hampden Park on Thursday, and while not divulging who will play, he confirmed Gordon is ready to play.

Will Craig Gordon play for Scotland this week?

Clarke said: “Craig's been great for me. Obviously picked up the injury at the end of last year when he was undisputed number one at that time. He's had the injury problems over the summer, he's just coming back to full fitness now. I just feel his experience around the group is good.

“Obviously, he's not playing at his club, but he's in here and he's working. I spoke to him on Thursday morning about it. He said it's great to be back involved with working with players of this level. He's ready to go if required.”

The boss was also asked about Hearts leader Shankland’s omission up front. He has started the season strongly in Gorgie and scooped the Premiership Player of the Month award for September off the back of his performances, with Clarke asked if it was his strongest pool of attackers he’s had to work with, keeping in mind Shankland’s exclusion.

Why has Lawrence Shankland missed out on the Scotland squad?

He responded: “It probably is. Most consistent. I think obviously Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes have been the sort of front line strikers for me since when did they both come in? About five years ago. They've sort of been the two that have been up there and they've always been supplemented by other players around about that. Is it strong? Yeah, it's pretty strong if somebody like Lawrence can't get in the squad.”

With victory over Belarus and a point away to Denmark, six points in this international window would go a long way to qualification for the World Cup. Clarke added: “We are focused and determined, the players understand that every game in the qualification campaign is really important to get as many points as possible.

“Obviously, we managed to pick up four points from two away games last month, and we’d like to pick up as many as we can this month that would put us into a good place in November. The players understand what they have to do. When you take the job, you don’t think you’re going to be in for six and a half years, with as many games under your belt as I have. I’ve been lucky enough to work with a really good and consistent squad of players who have done ever so well for me, all the coaches have helped me, to get to this stage is really nice, but at the moment my only focus is on qualifying for the World Cup next year.