Ibrox club need a new manager but Tynecastle boss is committed

Derek McInnes today reassured Hearts that he is committed at Tynecastle Park and keen to build for the future. The Edinburgh News can reveal that the 54-year-old is focused solely on matters in the Capital having given senior Hearts officials a clear message that he is staying as head coach.

Following our exclusive story on Tuesday that Hearts would resist any attempt by Rangers to lure McInnes to Glasgow, the Ibrox club are assessing options to replace the sacked Russell Martin. Steven Gerrard’s name is high among the possible candidates with talks expected in the next few days. McInnes also has admirers among the Rangers hierarchy, while Sean Dyche was initially discussed but has since been ruled out of the running. Dutchman Mark van Bommel and the German Danny Rohl are two of the other names interested in the vacancy.

McInnes, though, has no intention of leaving Hearts right now. He is less than four months into a four-year contract and the Edinburgh club are top of the Scottish Premiership with six wins and a draw from seven matches. He wants to be part of the long-term plan in Gorgie with the influence of new investor Tony Bloom and Jamestown Analytics. Bloom believes Hearts can challenge for the title and compete in the Champions League in years to come.

There has been no approach from Rangers regarding McInnes so far and Hearts are comfortable with their position. They would not welcome any advances for their manager and McInnes has told them he is where he wants to be. There are no Premiership fixtures in Scotland this weekend due to World Cup qualifiers but McInnes is already devoting his attention to forthcoming matches against Kilmarnock, Celtic and St Mirren.

Rangers would need to make a formal approach to Hearts if they wish to speak to him. That has not happened as things stand. There is strong interest in Gerrard, who is out of work and open to returning to football. He is the bookmakers’ favourite for a return to Ibrox at the moment. Other names are being assessed by the Rangers hierarchy as they explore whether a quick appointment might be possible before international fortnight ends.

At Hearts, there is a desire to keep momentum going following a strong start to season 2025/26. They beat Hibs in the Edinburgh derby on Saturday to maintain their unbeaten league run, which now stands at 11 matches including four wins at the end of last season.

They face three taxing fixtures before the end of October with a home game against Celtic sandwiched between visits to Kilmarnock and St Mirren. The first round of Premiership fixtures is completed when Hearts host Dundee at Tynecastle on Saturday, 1 November.

