Australia midfielder wants a World Cup chance for 2026 in USA, Canada and Mexico

Dialogue between Hearts officials and Cammy Devlin is ongoing in an effort to agree a new contract for the tenacious midfielder. He is currently in Canada on international duty with Australia, but club matters are still a priority. Devlin’s deal at Tynecastle Park expires at the end of the season and talks are continuing towards an extension.

Hearts are top of the William Hill Scottish Premiership and Devlin has been a key man under new head coach Derek McInnes. His existing contract includes a release clause which can be triggered for a low six-figure sum. Naturally, the Edinburgh club want to remove the possibility of losing the Australian internationalist for a fee below market value and are keen to negotiate a new contract. The player stressed he is in no rush to leave.

“My agent and the club have been in contact, in terms of getting a new deal sorted. They're still talking now,” said Devlin. “Everyone knows that since I've been there, I really enjoy it. I've got a home now, and I feel like I'm quite settled there. I love the city, love the people. Everyone's been so welcoming and nice to me. I'd love to stay.

“But at the same time, I've been consistent and I just have been wanting to focus on my football. I don't really want to lose my focus and lose the team's focus and take away from any of that. My sole focus at the moment has been playing football for Hearts and trying to win as many games as possible. And obviously it's been working.

“Definitely not in a hurry to leave or anything; I really enjoy everything about Hearts. Everyone who knows me knows that, but my focus at the moment is just playing football.”

Devlin was called up for Australia’s friendlies against Canada in Montreal and USA in Colorado. It will be his first involvement with Socceroos coach Tony Popovic having won all of his four caps under predecessor Graham Arnold. Devlin was part of Australia’s squad at World Cup 2022 but didn’t play. With the nation already qualified for World Cup 2026, he is eager for another opportunity.

“I'm old enough now to know how it works,” he told ESPN. “In Australia, the talent, the young boys and all the older, more experienced boys, there are so many players to choose from. It's not a given to be selected in the Socceroos. Since I was a young kid, I've always been someone who prided myself on being the hardest worker in the room. And then the rest will take care of itself.

“All the players in every position throughout the squad - the boys that aren't in camp at the moment and the boys that are here - everyone's got their own individual qualities. Everyone is here because they're being themselves at their club.

“I feel like Australia is a footballing country. It's really grown since I came into the setup. The talent has grown and grown. There are more boys playing overseas and the A-League has so many good players. You've just got to put your head down, work as hard as you can and, hopefully, that's enough to impress.”