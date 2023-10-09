News you can trust since 1873
Hearts star responds to what fans did v Hibs

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 9th Oct 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 15:14 BST
Hearts’ midfielder Cammy Devlin believes the Jambo fans were well within their rights to boo the players off following Saturday’s draw in the Edinburgh derby. Steven Naismith’s side were in control following a dominating first half and opening ten minutes to the second. An opening goal from Alan Forrest and a deflection from Christian Doidge put the homeside 2-0 up.

However, an insane 90 seconds of play saw their lead disappear as Hibs’ Elie Youan scored two goals in under two minutes to equalise. An upset Tynecastle then saw fit to voice their opinions after their team had thrown away such an advantage, missing a prime opportunity to score three points over their city rivals. The Australian 25-year-old, however, had no issue with the reaction and understands the squad fell short of expectations.

As reported in Football Scotland, Cammy Devlin said: “They are entitled to their opinion. They pay their money to put us in a job. It’s up to us to go and perform. For 85 minutes we did that. Two minutes of madness means we draw the game. Expectations are to win at home in the derby.

“When you put yourself in a good position, especially 2-0 up in a derby at home, I think you should always come away with three points. Inside our changing room it feels like we’ve lost the game in terms of the disappointment with the draw. We’ve got to be so much better than that.”

This is now the second blow for the midfielder this week after he was left out of Australia’s squad for upcoming matches against England and New Zealand, having previously been a regular.

