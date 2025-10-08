The Hearts star has proven his versatility in recent weeks.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Milne has thanked Hearts for their leap of faith with him as he is handed a new contract - while currently playing out of position.

The left-back started this campaign by shining as a replacement for James Penrice, who joined AEK Athens. He is now being deployed effectively as a right midfielder and was part of the Jambos side that beat Hibs 1-0 last weekend in the Edinburgh derby to move top of the Premiership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After signing from Partick Thistle on an 18-month deal in the January transfer window, Milne was handed a new contract running until 2027 before derby day. He knew his initial terms would only be shorter term after SPFL stints at Cove Rangers and Partick Thistle, but the 28-year-old hopes he is paying Hearts back for their trust.

Harry Milne on new Hearts contract

Milne told Hearts TV: “I’m delighted. When I first came in, it was obviously a short-term contract. There was an element of risk for the club, for me coming from a lower division. It was understandable, but it was obviously just going to be a shorter-term contract. The fact that I've managed to make enough of an impact, to get an extension, is obviously great for me, personally. It obviously shows that I've been playing at a well-enough level to deserve it.

“I got a wee taste of it [top-flight football] at the end of last year. Although, you play in lower divisions, you do come up against the top division teams in cups and things like this. You have played them before, and you know the quality of player and the speed of the game and things like that. Obviously, the fact that I came in from January as well, you're training with these guys every day, so you get yourself up to speed and adapt to the quality that's around you.

“The quality that we have in the squad here, the fact that you get to train with these boys every day, obviously lifts your own performance to a level where you feel like you can be included in the team and contribute.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why Harry Milne changed position at Hearts

His spell on the right of midfield started in a 2-0 win at Rangers and Milne has remained there since. Boss McInnes offered an out if Milne wasn’t keen on the idea but there was a willingness to buy into the manager’s idea, saying: “He phoned me on the Thursday night. He said, ‘you can say no if you want to. It's just an idea I've got’.

“We felt like they were quite strong down their left-hand side. Oisin has been having to do his best at right-back and he's done it really well, but he'll be the first to admit he's not been a natural player there. We felt like if we could double up in those areas when Rangers were attacking, we could help to nullify their main threats, which I think we did for the most part. He said, ‘don't worry if you want to say no, I'm not going to drop you from your position if you say no.’

“It was nice just to hear that the manager's got that confidence in you and he can trust you in multiple positions. Obviously, it was a great day for the club and a historic day because we've not won there in a long time. It was nice to be able to contribute to that.”

From an opening day win over Aberdeen to derby day delight, Milne is pleased with where the club are at. He added: “There was a real buzz around the place for me as well, obviously coming from up Aberdeen way anyway. I've got a lot of friends that are Aberdeen fans. For me, that game, walking out in front of the fans and everyone's mental and all buzzing for the game, that was special for me. We kicked it off in the right manner. Everyone thrived off the crowd and they give us that extra bit of energy. Obviously, the gaffer tries to instil that too. If you can get the Tynecastle crowd onside, they can be a massive asset for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They can give the players that extra wee boost that we need to see moments like that. In the derby, I don't think anyone had a particularly good game, me included. I don't think it was one of our better games. Often, Derby games are like that, and nobody really plays too well. It's down to one or two moments. They have one that comes off the bar, and we have one, going in and scoring at the end. It was obviously a really special moment. I'll remember that for a long time.”