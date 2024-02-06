Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alan Forrest has scooped the SPFL Premiership player of the month for January after an impressive spell at Tynecastle.

Steven Naismith's side have raced into control of third place in the Premiership, and have progressed to the last 16 of the Scottish Cup. Forrest has played a key role, notching four assists and winning two penalties.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter

He has also contributed to four wins in a stellar month. Forrest signed a new contract to remain at Hearts until 2026 in the first half of the season. Head coach Steven Naismith spoke then of the winger's importance to his plans.

He said: “It’s great news that Alan has committed his future to the club. He’s a hard worker, always keen to learn and I think everyone can see his performances on the pitch continue to get better as the games go by.

“He’s made a big impact here since joining and we’re delighted he’s going to be around for a while longer.”

So far this season in the league, Forrest has contributed three goals and four assists while he has featured in 21 games. He first moved to Tynecastle in 2022 from Livingston.

He has grown in stature at Tynecastle and now forms a key part of the attack in Naismith's side alongside Lawrence Shankland. The striker scored four times with an assist in January.