Hearts starlet set for season-long Championship loan

Chris Hamilton is set to leave Hearts for Arbroath. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The 20-year-old featured in a midweek friendly for the Smokies against St Johnstone.

He impressed enough to convince Arbroath manager Dick Campbell to bring him as an option at right-back, according to the Courier.

Hamilton, who had loan spells at Dumbarton and Stirling Albion last season, can also play at centre-back and at the base of midfield.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has been around the first team at Hearts but has made just one appearance.

Campbell revealed Craig Levein tipped him off about the player with Robbie Neilson keen to help the Arbroath boss.

“Chris was at Stirling last year but Hearts want to get him to a higher level,” he told the Courier.

“I don’t have a magic wand. I need players but they need to be as good or better than what I’ve got.