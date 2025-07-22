‘Siuuu’ celebration seen at Man Utd, Real Madrid and Juventus is now in Edinburgh

You soon realise when chatting to Claudio Braga that he is unapologetically hard on himself. Hearts’ new Portuguese forward demands high individual standards on the pitch and, if failing to meet them, there is unshakeable frustration. When he does produce, he resembles a kid in a sweet shop with an infectious smile and a rather iconic celebration.

Braga uses his rather more high-profile compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo for inspiration. The so-called ‘Siuuu’ jump performed by Ronaldo at Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and now Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia is something of a trademark. Braga isn’t afraid to borrow it having already used it twice upon scoring for Hearts. Granted, Hamilton Academical and Stirling Albion aren’t quite at the same level, but Braga is content in Scotland after arriving from the Norwegian club Aalesunds.

He developed a quick bond with Hearts fans after giving himself a tough time following his debut against Dunfermline Athletic. The Premier Sports Cup group phase has, on a couple of occasions now, been lit up by the 25-year-old’s sorcery. Celebrating like Ronaldo is simply a touch of patriotism.

“Since I left Portugal for Norway [in 2022], it was like the first thing that I imagined to represent my country,” explains Braga, speaking exclusively to the Edinburgh News. “I wanted to represent Portugal because everybody knows that Ronaldo is from Portugal.

“We started there and when I did it the first time, everybody screamed and I was like: 'Damn, this is actually cool.' It was not even that many people, but if everybody screams it and everybody knows that I'm going to do it, then it's kind of cool. So I just kept doing it. For the three and a half years that I was in Norway, I always did it. So every time that I score there will be a celebration like that. I'll keep doing it if Ronaldo allows me.”

Has the legendary man from Madeira actually been asked? “Not yet, I think he doesn't care that much,” smiled Braga. He probably doesn't, in fairness. Hearts fans, though, can expect to hear that distinctive noise around Tynecastle a number of times this season if their new forward gets his way.

“Hopefully, yes,” says Braga. “I know I need to work a lot, it's a very competitive group. It's a group with a lot of quality and I need to work a lot to get the minutes, get the play time and also to score goals when I'm at Tynecastle or away from home. What I expect from me is to do that a lot of times. The atmosphere is really good with the fans.

Tynecastle atmosphere set for the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership

“In the first game when we played at Tynecastle [against Dunfermline], it was a crazy atmosphere. It was just that my individual performance was not as good. Of course, when you perform better, the fans like to see it and the atmosphere was crazy again against Hamilton and Stirling. I hope it stays like that. I hope we keep being positive with each other inside of the team and outside that the fans are with us. It's been great. They help us a lot when they bring a positive atmosphere. Hopefully that continues and with good results from us, of course.”

Braga scored his second Hearts goal in three appearances during Saturday’s 4-0 win at Stirling. Premier Sports Cup seeding will be their with victory in the final Group E game against Dumbarton on Wednesday. Braga feels performances can still improve, both individually and collectively, ahead of the Scottish Premiership opening game against Aberdeen.

“Individually, I know I can always do better and we should as a team. Even though we won, we get that message and we need to understand that we should do better, even though it was a clean sheet and four goals. We have had good results but we have capacity to keep going and going and going. I think in some phases of the game, mainly the first half, we were dominating. In the second half we started a little bit slower, so I think in that part we took the foot off the acceleration. We just need to keep going every time.”

The player is aware that he is nit-picking after his new team scored 12 goals in their first three competitive games, conceding only one. “Yeah, you can't argue, of course,” he admits. “But we also need to understand that we are probably the favourite in all the groups. So we need to perform and this is what we should do. Also, a little bit more performance in every detail. We should be ready for Aberdeen when we start the season.”

