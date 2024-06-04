Hearts striker's goal scoring record compared to Europe's top forwards including Chelsea and Man City men

By Harry Mail
Published 4th Jun 2024, 21:00 BST

Hearts’ key attacker has been in fine form over recent seasons

Lawrence Shankland has been prolific since joining Hearts. He linked up with the Edinburgh outfit in 2022 and has since scored 59 goals in 94 games in all competitions, 24 of which came in the Scottish Premiership last term.

He has been on the books at Queen’s Park, Aberdeen, Ayr United, Dundee United and Beerschot in Belgium in the past.

Here is a look at how his goal scoring exploits for Hearts in the 2023/24 season compared to other players in the same position from around Europe, using leagues in the top 10 divisions based on the UEFA rankings...

19 goals

1. 25. Phil Foden, Man City

19 goals

Photo Sales
19 goals

2. 24. Alexandre Lacazette, Lyon

19 goals

Photo Sales
19 goals

3. 23. Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid

19 goals

Photo Sales
19 goals

4. 22. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa

19 goals

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Hearts FC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.