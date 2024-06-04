Lawrence Shankland has been prolific since joining Hearts. He linked up with the Edinburgh outfit in 2022 and has since scored 59 goals in 94 games in all competitions, 24 of which came in the Scottish Premiership last term.

He has been on the books at Queen’s Park, Aberdeen, Ayr United, Dundee United and Beerschot in Belgium in the past.

Here is a look at how his goal scoring exploits for Hearts in the 2023/24 season compared to other players in the same position from around Europe, using leagues in the top 10 divisions based on the UEFA rankings...