Rangers Brogan Hay and Hearts Jessica Husband in action

Hearts were taking on Rangers at Hampden in search of silverware.

Hearts have lost 2-0 against Rangers in the Scottish Women’s Cup final.

Eva Olid’s side headed into the game as underdogs in their first ever appearance in this showpiece fixture. Rangers put them under pressure but Hearts weathered the storm as they looked to create chances of their own.

It was a moment of magic that put those in blue ahead as Rachel McLauchlan fired high into the net from 30 yards. McLauchlan had another chance to score shortly after but wasn’t able to convert with a shot drifting wide of the target.

Erin Husband fashioned half a chance for sister Jess after the interval, but it was a shot that flew wide, with opportunities at a premium for the capital club. Kirsty Howat was put in one versus one with Hearts goalkeeper Charlotte Parker-Smith but her touch was heavy and the shot-stopper was able to react by smothering the ball.

Rangers pressure was building the longer the second half went on and as Hearts legs began to tire. Rachel Rowe looked to have found a way to goal to score a crucial second but as she looked destined to slot home, an exceptional Monica Forsyth tackle denied her.

Parker-Smith was kept busy and a cross deflected in her path was smartly stopped just as it looked to be going into the net. A second Rangers goal was looking likely but with the game still only separated by a singular strike, the trailing team knew one moment of magic could swing the pendulum.

