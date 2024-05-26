Hearts finished this past season in 3rd position behind Celtic and Rangers while Edinburgh rivals Hibs will hope to improve on a bottom six finish.
The Jambos will be hoping that they can hold hold of key players like Lawrence Shankland but they have high hopes for a campaign that will involve European football.
As for Hibs, they are in the hunt for a new manager after deciding to part ways with Nick Montgomery. They have a big decision to make on who to get next and need to get this appointment right.
In the meantime, here is a look at the full list of Scottish Premiership sides for the upcoming 2024/25 campaign with all the teams now locked in…
