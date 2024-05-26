Hearts and Hibs' 2024/25 Scottish Premiership opponents confirmed as 12 team division list locked in

A look at who Hearts and Hibs will be playing again next season in the Scottish Premiership

Hearts finished this past season in 3rd position behind Celtic and Rangers while Edinburgh rivals Hibs will hope to improve on a bottom six finish.

The Jambos will be hoping that they can hold hold of key players like Lawrence Shankland but they have high hopes for a campaign that will involve European football.

As for Hibs, they are in the hunt for a new manager after deciding to part ways with Nick Montgomery. They have a big decision to make on who to get next and need to get this appointment right. 

In the meantime, here is a look at the full list of Scottish Premiership sides for the upcoming 2024/25 campaign with all the teams now locked in…

1. 1. Aberdeen

2. 2. Celtic

3. 3. Dundee

4. 4. Dundee United

