Interim manager Liam Fox has confirmed the blow.

Interim Hearts manager Liam Fox has confirmed that Gerald Taylor has possibly suffered an ACL injury.

The Costa Rican right-back joined Hearts in the summer and has been a regular ever since. He featured last Saturday in Steven Naismith’s final game in charge as head coach, a 2-1 defeat to St Mirren, before he was sacked ahead of this weekend’s Premiership game at home to Ross County.

He went off at half-time in the loss at St Mirren and was spotted on crutches this week. Taylor has now sustained an injury that puts doubt into whether or not he will play again this season.

Asked if it was an ACL, Fox said: “Potentially. Don’t quote me on that, we’re just waiting on confirmation. He’ll get all the support he needs. It’s disappointing news. He’s got a real issue with his knee. It’s a blow. We don’t have the exact timescale but it will be a long period of time.”

19-year-old Adam Forrester could ‘potentially’ come into the fold against County, having played the right-back position regularly in Fox’s Hearts ‘B’ team.

Fox added that he wants the Hearts squad to be looking forward to trying to buck a losing run of eight matches against Ross County this weekend. He added: “There’s two ways I can look at this. I have been put into a position I am privileged and honoured to be asked to do, and it’s a really big week. So we can be nervous, but I want us to be looking forward to it.

“It’s a huge week for the football club. It’s an exciting time and if you are a player or a coach or an interim manager, it’s a great opportunity to get us back going again.”