A roundup of the latest Scottish Premiership news ahead of this weekend’s fixtures.

Hearts and Hibs are back in action this weekend as both capital sides look to put more points on the board.

Hibs have the tough task of facing Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday, while the Jambos, still in pursuit of a win after sacking head coach Steven Naismith last weekend, will host Ross County on Saturday.

Championship manager backed for Hearts job

Hearts are going through a tough start to their season and are still to register their first win of the season. After holding Rangers to a draw in their opening clash, the Jambos have lost every one of their fixtures since.

A number of names have been linked with the vacant manager position, including former boss John McGlynn, who has been backed as an ideal candidate to steer the club forwards. The Open Goal pundits recently sat down to discuss Hearts’ current situation, and looking to follow a similar route to Aberdeen, who are currently level on points with Celtic.

Si Ferry and James McFadden both agreed that they ‘would love’ to see Falkirk’s McGlynn take over the reins at Tynecastle, praising his ‘style, identity and experience’ as something that Hearts would benefit from.

St Mirren suspend player

St Mirren have released a statement confirming they have suspended defender Shaun Rooney on a ‘precautionary basis’, pending investigation into a recent incident in Glasgow last week.

In their statement, the club revealed that Rooney has ‘disclosed to the club his involvement in an alleged incident in Glasgow City Centre last week’. The 28-year-old has not missed a single Scottish Premiership fixture for the Paisley outfit so far this season.

“The club will now undertake a full investigation into this incident and will make no further comment during this process,” the statement ended.

Police Scotland has now confirmed that Rooney has been arrested. He will appear in court on two charges, after being charged with assaulting a woman and causing a disturbance in a Glasgow city centre takeaway.