Hearts comfortably saw off Premier League Sunderland in their final pre-season fixture while honouring Craig Gordon.

Hearts made Sunderland look second best in every area of the park as they swept the English Premier League side aside 3-0 in Craig Gordon’s testimonial match.

Head coach Derek McInnes acknowledged that his side were some way ahead of their opponents in terms of their respective pre-seasons but was pleased all the same with the manner of the victory. Claudo Braga, Lawrence Shankland and Alexandros Kyziridis scored the goals as the Jambos wrapped up their final preparations before next week’s Scottish Premiership opener against Aberdeen.

Speaking after the Sunderland match, McInnes said: “ I think I've been so happy with the pre-season as a whole. Players have been fully committed, fully motivated.

“I think it played out really in that performance. You come through the various training and put the demand on them through the hard work.

“The week before we go to Spain, then we play a couple of friendlies, then you go into the League Cup business and everything seems to be quite straightforward. But there's always that feeling of we've not really played a team of a similar level or better than us.

“It was almost a perfect day for Craig and the family. But for us at Hearts in the dressing room, the whole thing culminated in a really strong performance against a team who have spent over £100 million in terms of transfers to be ready. They're a team that used to win and they've come up from the Championship for a reason because they're literally good players.

“It was important for us, despite us being ahead of them in their preparation, clearly, it was important for us to try and take a step forward and not be cowed by playing against good players, but almost to take that challenge on. The team picked was a team with Sunderland's shape in mind. We couldn't know what would be about us.

“They're a possession-based team, their movement is first class. They've got a brilliant manager who does a really good job with them and they test your organisation. So we set up with a team that we thought could nullify that in a sense. It would always be our view of going to a back four in the second half, which we did.

“I thought in both systems, the players' intelligence was as much as pleasing as their commitment. We scored some very good goals.”

Claudio Braga was the player who opened the scoring, turning in a pin point accurate cross from Oisin McEntee with a fine header. That makes it four goals in total since his summer move and he’s a player the gaffer was full of praise for.

“He's a boy who's so willing to work,” said McInnes. “He's desperate to please. He's also got the quality to go in the back of that but with that quality, there's a real honesty. He's desperate to do well in a hard shirt. He's living his best life when he signed here. He couldn't be any happier.

“I think that plays out on the pitch, to be honest. So, he's really embraced us so quickly. The fans will really take to him if he keeps scoring goals, first and foremost. But even aside from his goal, his work rate and his link-up play has been very good.”

Hearts transfer news latest from Derek McInnes

There is still plenty of transfer business expected at Tynecastle before the window shuts both incomings and potentially outgoings. McInnes was asked about Valur Reykjavik midfielder Tómas Bent Magnusson, who the Evening News reported an offer has been made, and players who could exit before the end of August.

“I don't really want to comment on anything until anything's over the line,” McInnes said on Magnusson. “So, you know, I think, like with all signings, we always seem to keep it in a secret at heart, so everything gets out. And we're interested in a few players.”

In terms of potential outgoings, he added: “I've been speaking to the boys regular, and I can't guarantee certain boys a lot of game time. So these conversations have been ongoing, really. I want to work with boys who work hard.

“There's a lot of boys here, all of them want to stay part of it, and are motivated to stay part of it. But ultimately, when the games start properly, as you indicated, it's difficult to keep everybody happy. We've got a few injuries at the minute, which is making sure we're a wee bit stretched in certain areas than we are in others. But I think that will all come quite naturally over the next few weeks, to be honest.

“You know, players want to play, and if they're not going to play, then it can be difficult for them. But in terms of me trying to shove players out the door, it's none of that. No player has shown anything other than a first-class approach to their work.”