Tynecastle supporters told to aim comments at the manager

Neil Critchley today offered an unequivocal defence of Hearts youngster Adam Forrester amid criticism from some supporters. The Tynecastle head coach is adamant that the 20-year-old does not deserve the comments aimed in his direction and insisted fans should direct any discontent at him instead.

Forrester performed admirably during Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final defeat against Aberdeen at Hampden Park. That was his 30th appearance of what is his breakthrough season after the right-back began the campaign in the Lowland League with the Hearts B team.

Some fans have criticised his displays during games and on social media in recent months, but Critchley sprung to his defence. The Englishman pointed out that he picks the team each week and makes no apology for continuing to select Forrester. Critchley stressed that anyone making comments should direct them at him.

“It won’t be from everyone, it won’t be from every Hearts supporter, but if Adam has come in for criticism then they should be criticising me because I pick him,” the manager told the Edinburgh News. “He’s a young player in his first season of senior football. We get criticised as a club for not giving our young players opportunities, and now we’ve done that. With every young player, you will always have ups and downs. That’s part of development.

“Adam has been fantastic. He’s a brilliant player and a great kid. As I say, any criticism towards Adam should come my way because I pick the team. It’s the life of a young footballer. There are going to be ups and downs, there will be period when you are doing really well. It’s natural and I’ve seen it so many times. A young player has come in, they hit the ground running, they are feeding off the adrenaline, and that might go a little bit and performance levels might not be the same as when they first got into the team. That’s normal.

“What Adam has got - as has James Wilson - is a good head on his shoulders, a level head and a good temperament. I trust them both and that’s why I’ve picked them.”

New contracts with Hearts loan players set to return to Riccarton

Forrester signed an extended contract last week to commit his future to Hearts until 2028. Wilson also agreed a new deal until 2027 with the option to extend thereafter. Riccarton coaches intend to continue developing younger players with the aim of promoting them to the first-team squad.

Midfielders Macaulay Tait and Finlay Pollock are expected to return from loans at Livingston and Raith Rovers this summer to challenge for a place in next season’s team. Fellow midfielder Aidan Denholm is back at Riccarton after a loan spell at Ross County, but is recovering from a torn hamstring ahead of pre-season.

Wide players Callum Sandilands and Bobby McLuckie are on loan at Montrose and Stenhousemuir respectively and will also be back at Riccarton once the current season ends. Goalkeeper Harry Stone is on loan at Ayr United, with fellow keeper Liam McFarlane at East Fife. Both are playing their parts in promotion pushes at their respective clubs and will be back with Hearts during the summer.