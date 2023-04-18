Hearts take a decision on Michael Smith after a scan as Liam Boyce returns after eight months out

Michael Smith will miss Hearts’ Premiership match with Ross County on Saturday due to a hamstring injury sustained against Hibs. A scan of the area has ruled the defender out this weekend but there is some lingering hope that he could return before the season ends.

Smith hobbled out of Easter Road on crutches after pulling up in the opening minutes of the Edinburgh derby. He was replaced by Nathaniel Atkinson amid fears that his campaign could be over with only six league games remaining. However, he has undergone a scan and is now walking unaided, giving Hearts medical staff encouragement that he could take part in some of the post-split fixtures.

The Edinburgh club have decided to let the 34-year-old rest and recuperate for the next two weeks and then reassess him before the Premiership resumes on the first weekend in May. Smith has been first-choice right-back at Tynecastle Park all season but is out of contract in a matter of weeks. He will be eager not to end his Hearts career on the sour note of limping off in the first few minutes of a defeat against Hibs.

Hearts coaches and medics will wait to see how quickly he can recover, with Atkinson poised to deputise at right-back against County. The Australian internationalist has started only two competitive club games since the World Cup break but, in an exclusive Evening News interview, he explained that he is ready to step in if required.

Hearts need a victory against County to regain some momentum heading into the potentially-pivotal post-split fixtures against other top-six Premiership clubs. They have been boosted by Liam Boyce’s return to training after an eight-month absence with a cruciate ligament injury.

He will not be ready to feature against Ross County after such a long lay-off, but the sight of the Northern Irishman joining in with team-mates at Riccarton is a significant moment for the Edinburgh club. Boyce was Hearts’ top scorer last season with 16 goals in 41 appearances. He suffered the ligament injury against St Johnstone last August and has been badly missed since then.