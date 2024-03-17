Hearts will lodge an official appeal against Lawrence Shankland's yellow card for diving during Saturday's match at Ross County. Tynecastle officials believe referee Grant Irvine wrongly cautioned Shankland on 63 minutes and are preparing to take their case to the Scottish Football Association.

SFA rules allow bookings for simulation to be appealed, and Hearts used that avenue to get winger Alan Forrest's yellow card rescinded after January's game against County. Now they have a similar issue following Saturday's 2-1 defeat in Dingwall. After studying video footage of the Shankland incident, they want to clear their captain's name.

He turned away from the Ross County defender Ryan Leak inside the penalty area and went down following a challenge. Video replays showed Leak's leg making contact with Shankland's thigh, but referee Irvine quickly awarded County a foul and issued Shankland a yellow card for simulation. The striker argued his case vehemently and spoke exclusively to the Edinburgh News to stress he did not dive in an attempt to win a penalty-kick.

Simon Murray's two goals won the match for the hosts, with Yutaro Oda scoring a late consolation for Hearts. They left the Highlands unhappy with the Shankland incident and the decision to disallow Stephen Kingsley's goal from a free-kick.

The Edinburgh club are now preparing paperwork to submit to the SFA in the hope of getting Shankland's caution overturned. Head coach Steven Naismith gave his views at full-time in Dingwall and offered full support of his player.