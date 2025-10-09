The midfielder is spending time away from Hearts on loan at a Premiership rival.

He’s been bulking up via steak pies and more - and Macaulay Tait insists a Hearts loan exit was the best thing for his long-term Tynecastle ambitions.

The midfielder has impressed at Livingston this season in the Premiership, having spent the first six months of 2025 at Almondvale, helping them earn promotion out of the Championship via play-off success over Ross County. Boss David Martindale speaks highly of the midfielder’s Lions impact but his long-term future will be in maroon, with his contract running till 2028 at Tynecastle.

Hearts boss Derek McInnes had room for the midfielder in his squad this season but Tait wanted regular minutes, and a loan to Livi was the obvious alternative. Speaking after his call-up to the Scotland U21s squad for matches versus Gibraltar and away to Azerbaijan, knowing his future was secure proved a major reason behind his summer decision.

Why Macaulay Tait left Hearts on loan

Tait said: “I think, obviously speaking with McInnes and Hearts, they said they wanted me to stay but they couldn't guarantee me anything and that's where I was at. There was no point in having that really good six months then letting it go to waste by sitting on the bench for another six months. So it made sense just to go and continue that in the top flight and I've been really happy with that decision. I've got two or three years left, so it's not like it’s now or never. I can go away for a year and still have two years left, so it was nice to have that comfort.

“In the Championship, they're all good players, but some of them are a bit on the older side, and don't kind of run as much as what in the Premiership, whereas you come up and they're all athletes. I think, for me, I know I can run, but then it's being able to run and be strong. I think that's been the biggest difference, and then also be good on the ball, because if you make a mistake they're better players and they're going to punish you. So it's just trying to get them all, all the wee bits into my game.

“I think that's why it was quite an easy decision (to return to Livingston), it was continuous, I wasn't having to go back and impress anyone, I was just having to go back and keep doing what I was doing. I think knowing that he had my back, was the big turning point for me going back.”

What has Hearts talent been doing to get ready for action

Dropping into the Championship earlier this year came with the realisation that beefing up was required. There was still technical development to be found but homemade steak pie proved a winner in his bid to mix it with experienced pros. Tait said: “I was in the gym a lot, tried to eat a lot more food as well. I was just trying to get myself as strong and bulk up as much as I could, and I think it's worked. I feel it's helped me a lot and I'm just trying to keep that going.

“Everyone at Hearts speaks about it but for me myself, I'll try and look at the wee gains I can gain for myself. The wee one percenters, which I feel can take me to that next level. That's what I've been trying to, this season, focus on. I think, coming up against Championship, and you're looking at boys that are 6 foot 2 and 30 years old. You're going, I need to have something against them.

“Sometimes in Scotland, it's not always about the football. That can only get you so far but you need to have the physical side of it as well, and that's something I've been trying to get better at. I tried to eat what I enjoy. I like a steak pie. Whatever my mum's cooking, she's quite good at it to be fair.”

Now with Scot Gemmill’s side for their UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualification double-header, Tait is glad to finally have the chance to pull on navy blue. Commitments at Livingston last season had him focused on domestic matters while the Hearts player wasn’t called into September’s camp.

Tait added: “I think everything just wasn't happening, wasn't falling into place, but to finally get called up, it's been nice. I think for me personally I can come into it with confidence and feeling good about myself. I think quite a few of the boys are in the same position so hopefully we can get these two wins and get us back on track.”