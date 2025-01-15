Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The talent has moved on loan elsewhere for regular games and is now being managed by a former Hearts player.

A former Hearts striker will now be helping guide a young Jambo through a loan move away from Tynecastle.

Kai Smutek has completed a temporary switch to Scottish League Two side Bonnyrigg Rose until the end of the season. He has been a regular for the Wee Jambos in the Lowland League, playing 20 times for the ‘B’ team so far and now steps up a level.

Smutek penned his first professional contract in the summer of 2022 and received his first call up to Wales' U17s in February 2023. B team manager Angus Beith said: "Kai has been a regular in the backline for us this season and has made some good improvements to his game.

"This move presents the next step for him and his development. It will pose him different challenges, which will hopefully further his development before he returns to the club in the summer."

His manager at Bonnyrigg will be former Hearts striker Calum Elliot. The ex-star signed for the club as a youngster and made his debut in maroon during the 2004-05 season. There were loans to Motherwell, Dundee and Livingston, but Elliot managed 123 appearances for Hearts before joining Žalgiris Vilnius in 2012.

Elliot has since gone into coaching and has worked his way up from the lower league to becoming a manager within the SPFL. His previous experience also includes stints at Cowdenbeath, Tranent Juniors and Penicuik Athletic.

A Bonnyrigg statement on Smutek’s signing reads: “We are delighted to announce the loan signing of Kai Smutek who joins from Heart of Midlothian FC. Welcome to "The Rose" Kai.”