The talent is spending time away from Hearts and is being helped out by players of the Tynecastle past.

Hearts midfielder Macaulay Tait has opened up on his Tynecastle chances after winning the SPFL Trust Trophy with Livingston.

The Gorgie loanee has installed himself as a key player for David Martindale's side since joining on loan in the winter transfer window. He played an hour of the final at the Falkirk Stadium which Livingston won in storming fashion via a 5-0 scoreline against Queen's Park.

Former Jambos Robbie Muirhead and Jamie Brandon scored two eye catching goals as attentions turn to a fight for promotion. Livingston are second in the Championship with a game in hand on title favourites Falkirk.

Tait on Livingston cup joy

He said on silverware success: “To win 5-0 in a cup final, it's probably not what you expect, but there were some really good goals from us, so it was a really good performance. I think from about 20-25 minutes I think we started to control and it started to calm down a bit, but I think you'd expect that in a final for it to be a bit cagey at the start. Once we'd done that, yeah, it felt in control.

“I came, I seen that when I was coming in a semi-final, a chance to win a cup, so to come and do that, it's been amazing. I think that first goal in any game helps you, but to do it in a final as well makes it a lot easier to then put your authority on the game and to have a bit of control. We've been on a really good run recently and we've been unbeaten for a while and to win and to beat Falkirk on Tuesday gives us a wee bit of that momentum to hopefully put a wee bit of pressure on them.”

Hearts ambitions

Surrounded by former Jambos like Ryan McGowan, Danny Wilson, Brandon and Muirhead, Tait doesn’t need to look too far for Hearts advice. Neil Critchley has opted to give regular chances to the likes of James Wilson and Adam Forrester, providing some encouragement ahead of a return to Tynecastle in pre-season.

He said: “There's a lot of ex-Jambos here! They help me settle in, so yeah, it was really nice. They've been massive. Obviously Danny, Gowser, Brando, they've all been brilliant. They just settle in first and then obviously pass on their experiences, because obviously they know what it takes to play for Hearts, so you obviously just want to listen and take it all in.

“Hearts just want to make me play men's football, try and get in a first team environment and get in a team and I've managed to do that, so I think they're enjoying seeing me play, so it's been good. If there's space and there's a chance, the manager at Hearts has shown that he's not scared to do it. So for me it's just keep proving to everyone that I can do it here and then when I go back, deal with that.”

“The manager has been good. I've really seen what he wants to do, so for me it was going to be tough to get a game, so I needed to take a step back, so that's what I've done and I look forward to going back.”